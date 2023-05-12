Kelso’s John Jeffrey elected as vice-chairman of World Rugby

John Jeffrey pictured last year (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

The 64-year-old’s appointment as sidekick to chairman Bill Beaumont, announced last month, was rubber-stamped at the international council’s 2023 annual meeting, conducted online yesterday.

Ex-Scotland flanker Jeffrey, capped 40 times between 1984 and 1991, will hold that post until November 2024.

The former Scottish Rugby and Six Nations chairman said: “I am honoured and excited to be elected World Rugby vice-chairman and would like to thank my council colleagues for placing their faith in me. It is faith that I fully intend repaying by getting to work in supporting Bill and the World Rugby team in continuing to deliver a bold and ambitious mandate to grow the sport, widen representation and make rugby all it can be.

“I am passionate about the game, its players, coaches and match officials and the sport’s ability to bring people and communities together.

“It is with that spirit that I hope to contribute to the big challenges and opportunities that face the game as we strive to make the sport even more relevant and exciting for young people to play and watch while strengthening a sustainable business model.”

Former England lock Sir Bill, 71, welcomed Jeffrey’s arrival, saying: “I speak on behalf of my colleagues on the World Rugby council in extending congratulations to John on his election.

“John takes his position at an exciting time for the sport as we seek to innovate on and off the field and grow beyond our traditional heartlands.

“As chair of several rugby committees, John has played a leading role in our momentum to date, championing the evolution of the game and bringing players, coaches and referees closer to the decision-making processes.

“As we look ahead to an exciting second half of the year with a men’s Rugby World Cup and the launch of WXV and the reimagined sevens series to look forward to, I am looking forward to working with John to progress an even better, more accessible and more attractive game for all.”

Jeffrey has served on World Rugby’s council, formerly the International Rugby Board, since 2010 and currently chairs its sevens high-performance committee.

