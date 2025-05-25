Kelso’s Jack Utterson named as Scottish rugby’s male national league player of last season

Kelso’s Jack Utterson being named as male national league player of the season at Scottish Rugby's 2025 community recognition awards ceremony at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Friday (Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Kelso’s Jack Utterson has been named as Scotland’s men’s national league player of last rugby season.

The Scotland under-20 international was presented with a prize in recognition of his efforts for club and country at Scottish Rugby’s 2025 community recognition awards ceremony, held on Friday at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and hosted by Caroline Blair.

Utterson, a hooker or back-rower, was singled out for that honour after helping Kelso retain their Arnold Clark Premiership status for a third season on the trot following their promotion in 2023 in his debut campaign as a first-XV regular.

He made 16 appearances, scoring three tries, as the Poynder Park outfit headed for a ninth-placed finish in last season’s 12-team table on 46 points from 22 fixtures, six points clear of the division’s three-deep relegation zone, with Marr, Edinburgh Academical and Musselburgh going down.

Chelsea Gillespie being named as national league match official of the season at Scottish Rugby's 2025 community recognition awards ceremony at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Friday (Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

“I set myself a goal of just playing some adult rugby last season after coming out of my first year as an under-18 and I managed to get a game, then managed to get some more games and I just kept enjoying it each weekend,” said the teenager, 18 in April, after collecting his award.

“It was a really, really good season with the boys at Kelso.”

Utterson’s was one of three awards for the region, with the others going to the Borders Rugby Referees’ Society’s Victoria Lindsay-McGee and Chelsea Gillespie.

Lauder’s Lindsay-McGee’s accolade was for community match official of the season and Jedburgh’s Gillespie’s was a national league version.

Victoria Lindsay-McGee being named as community match official of the season at Scottish Rugby's 2025 community recognition awards ceremony at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Friday (Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

The former was an assistant referee at December’s girls’ under-16 and under-18 cup finals at Murrayfield and the latter’s assignments included overseeing eight premiership games and assisting at two United Rugby Championship fixtures and three women’s internationals.

Other awards went to Strathmore for community club of the season and Bo’ness’s Ruiraidh Porteous, McLaren’s Emma Forbes-Hayes, Linlithgow’s Ken Richardson, Blairgowrie’s Andrew McOuat, Corstorphine’s Adelle Ferrie and Kiyomi Honjigawa, Hillfoots’ Duncan Arthur, Annan’s Kayleigh Warrick, West of Scotland’s Lewis Howick and Irvine’s Allan Wilson