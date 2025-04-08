​Kelso’s Jack Utterson and Peebles’ Rory McHaffie named in Scotland squad for Under-18 Six Nations Festival

Jack Utterson pictured in action for Kelso during their 22-12 derby loss at home to Selkirk in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership in September (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

​Kelso’s Jack Utterson and Peebles’ Rory McHaffie have been named in Scotland’s squad for rugby’s 2025 Under-18 Six Nations Festival, being held in France this week and next.

​Utterson and McHaffie are the only Borderers in head coach Ross Miller's 26-strong squad for the festival.

His team will play three matches lasting 70 minutes each in Vichy – starting off against England this Thursday, with kick-off at 12.15pm, and continuing with two 3.15pm kick-offs next week, versus Ireland on Monday and Spain on Friday.

Miller’s squad will be captained by Scottish under-20 lock Christian Lindsay, of United Rugby Championship club Edinburgh’s academy and Musselburgh’s Loretto School.

Hooker or flanker Utterson’s fellow forwards are Oliver Anderson, Daniel Casserly, Logan Hendrie, Harry Jackaman, Will Lockhart, Lloyd Moncrieff, Max Morrison, Jack Nesbitt, Harvey Preston, Jackson Rennie, Daniel Shellard and Ashton Young.

Full-back or fly-half McHaffie’s fellow backs are David Barrie, Harry Clark, Will Corbett, Glen Gammell, Gregor Johnston, Ben MacDougall, Luca Mathieson, Ben McDonald, Joe Taylor, Cam Trayler and Henry Widdowson.

Announcing his selection, Miller said: “The group have been in training over the last couple of months, and we’ve had games against Wales, Newcastle Falcons and a Scotland under-19 side.

“Preparations have gone well and we’re excited to get going in the festival, which we’ve been building towards.

“We are looking forward to seeing how far this group have progressed over the programme.

“Our captain is our only returning player from last year so it’s very much a new experience for the squad.

“They will be tested with two four-day turnarounds and playing against tough opponents.

“Unfortunately a few players have missed out through injury, but this is an exciting group that are capable of producing good performances and playing some good rugby, and the coaching group are looking forward to continuing to work with them and seeing what they can do.”