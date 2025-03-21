Kelso’s Bob Hogarth joining old rugby teammates Eric Paxton and Andrew Ker in Melrose Sevens hall of fame

Bob Hogarth, coaching for Kelso at the time, pictured in 1999 (Photo: Neil Hanna)

The writing’s on the wall for Kelso’s Bob Hogarth and it sees him line up alongside former rugby teammates Eric Paxton and Andrew Ker again.

Said writing is on a board at Melrose’s Greenyards as Hogarth is the latest addition to the club’s sevens hall of fame, joining Paxton and Ker.

Those inductions past and future are in recognition of Hogarth, current club president Paxton, 67, and Ker, 70, being the only ever-presents in the Kelso teams that won Melrose Sevens seven times between 1978 and 1989 and reached the final three further times, missing out only twice.

Their 1978 win was the Poynder Park club’s first ever and it was also their first final for 11 years, making the dominance that was to follow all the more noteworthy.

Bob Hogarth going up against Jed-Forest’s Roy Laidlaw during Kelso’s 14-10 Melrose Sevens final win in April 1988 (Photo: Alan Macdonald)

Prior to that 22-4 victory over Edinburgh’s Stewart’s Melville, with Jim Hewit, Gary Callander, Euan Common and Roger Baird also featuring, Kelso had only made it to Melrose’s final half a dozen times – in 1921, 1928, 1932, 1934, 1948 and 1967 – always leaving empty-handed.

1989’s 28-22 win against Ayr for a side also featuring Baird, Douglas Robeson, Michael Minto and Clive Millar was their last, though they made it to the next three finals, losing 26-8 to Australia’s Randwick in 1990, 28-12 to Irish Wolfhounds in 1991 and 19-12 to New Zealand’s Bay of Plenty in 1992 and again to Australians Manly, by 29-22, in 1995.

Their other victories were by 28-12 versus Melrose in 1980, 46-10 against Stewart’s Melville in 1984 final, 40-12 over fellow Edinburgh outfit Heriot’s 40-12 in 1985, 22-16 up against Racing Club de France in 1986 and 14-10 versus Jed-Forest in 1988.

Hogarth, branch director at MKM Building Supplies in Galashiels, is delighted to be reunited with his old silverware-winning teammates, both former Scottish internationals, albeit on a board on a wall rather than on a rugby field.

The Kelso team that won the 1984 Melrose Sevens final 46-10 against Stewart’s Melville - from left, Roger Baird, Andrew Ker, John Jeffrey, Eric Paxton, Gary Callander, Bob Hogarth and Euan Common (Picture: Hamish Campbell)

“I’m very pleased,” said the 65-year-old, a father of two married to Lynn. “It was a surprise when I got the call. It’s really quite an achievement.”

Recalling the seven trophies in a dozen years that have earned him a place in the Melrose Sevens hall of fame alongside the likes of Melrose’s Carl Hogg and Scott Wight, Gala’s Arthur Brown, Edinburgh winger Ross McCann, Hawick’s Lisa Thomson, Kenya’s Collins Injera, current Scotland forwards coach John Dalziel, South Africa’s Cecil Afrika and event founder Ned Haig, Hogarth, of Roxburgh, told us: “The first time we won it was in 1978 and the last time was in 1989 and we won it seven times and were runners-up on three occasions over that period, and those were the only times we’ve ever won it.

“During that spell, there were the three of us in that team that won it seven times and Eric and Andrew have already been inducted into the hall of fame.

“I’ll maybe need to speak to Eric and Andrew to see what the induction night involves as I’m not 100% sure, but I’m looking forward to it definitely.”

Kelso’s 1983 rugby sevens team, made up of, back from left, Euan Common, Graeme Brown, Bob Hogarth and Andrew Ker, with, front, Gary Callander, Eric Paxton and Keith Gerrard

Hogarth, a scrum-half for Kelso from the age of 18 into his early 30s and later a coach there, is also delighted by his old club’s upturn in fortunes of lates, having returned two years ago to what’s now the Arnold Clark Premiership for the first time for almost quarter of a century, saying: “It’s pleasing to see.

“The way they played against Hawick the last time I saw them, if they could play like that and put it together like that every week, they wouldn’t be in the position in the league where they are. They’d certainly be knocking at the door, if not at the top of the league. It’s just consistency and winning away from home more that they need.”

Welcoming Hogarth to the hall of fame, tournament director Phil Morris added: “We are delighted to welcome Bob into the Melrose Sevens hall of fame, where his legacy will be celebrated for years to come.

“His skill, vision, and commitment to the game have set the standard for what it means to be a true sevens player.

Then New Zealand rugby sevens head coach Gordon Tietjens at Brazil’s Rio 2016 Olympics (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

“Bob played with a unique passion and intelligence that made him a standout player, and his influence on the sport, particularly in the Borders, is still felt today.

“We are proud to honour him and add his name to the hall of fame.”

Hogarth will be inducted into the hall of fame at a dinner on Thursday, May 22, two days ahead of this year’s sevens.

Also being inducted this year is Gordon Tietjens, head coach of New Zealand’s sevens team from 1983 to 2016 and also of the Bay of Plenty side that beat Kelso at Melrose in 1992’s final.