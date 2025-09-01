Kelso win first Borders derby of new top-flight rugby season v Hawick

They’re at home to Selkirk at Mansfield Park on Saturday for this term’s second regional derby and both head coach Graham Hogg’s hosts and Gordon Henderson’s visitors will go into that game, kicking off at 3pm, as one of four top-flight teams still awaiting their first wins of the current campaign.

The Souters were given a 48-14 hiding at home at Philiphaugh by Edinburgh’s Watsonians on Saturday gone and co-head coaches Scott Wight and Iain Chisholm’s Melrose also lost out, by 13-10 away to Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians.

Co-head coaches Nikki Walker and Bruce McNeil’s Kelso follow in their Greenyards rivals’ footsteps to East Renfrewshire’s Giffnock this coming Saturday and Melrose host table-toppers and defending champions Ayr, both 3pm kick-offs too.

Kelso’s tries at their Poynder Park home ground were scored by replacement Euan Thompson and No 8 McNeil, with right-winger and Dwain Patterson, co-captain with tighthead prop Dan Gamble, converting both, as they fought back from a 10-0 half-time deficit to chalk up their first win of the season.

Outside-centre Andrew Mitchell touched down Hawick’s only try, with fly-half Kirk Ford adding a conversion and penalty for captain Fraser Renwick’s visitors before being stretchered off with an ankle injury early in the second half.

“We were our own worst enemy in the first half – we just played far too much rugby in our own half and made errors,” Walker told Borders Rugby TV afterwards.

“Going in at 10-0 down with the way we’d played and the mistakes we’d made and the amount of time we’d had to spend defending wasn’t too bad.

“We felt like we needed to do to Hawick in the second half what they’d done to us in the first by playing in their half and forcing them to play from deep and forcing them to make errors and we managed to do that.

“I’m happy that the boys reacted and realised how we were going to win the game, but it was just a little bit too late.

“Today was one of those days when we needed to stick to the script and win as a team. We didn’t do that for the first 60 minutes probably but we did in the last 20 and that’s essentially what won us the game.”

Hawick replacement Gareth Welsh added: “The boys went out there and played to our game-plan.

“We stuck to our shape but in those last ten to 15 minutes, Kelso were able to get a bit of ascendancy.

“We were just unfortunate in the end.

“We’ve got another Border derby coming up and we’ll go out like we did today and we’ll batter boys, pure and simple.”

Lock Jack Fisher and replacement Finn Mallin scored tries for Selkirk, skippered by Andrew McColm, both converted by scrum-half Hugo Alderson.

On the scoresheet with tries for second-placed Watsonians were Dan Kelly with four, Kwagga van Niekerk, Dom Coetzer, Zander Walls and Murray Scott, with Andy McLean kicking four conversions.

“We know what went wrong,” said Fisher. “We gave away silly penalties and we missed tackles.

“We’re not playing badly. It’s just been moments. There is a lot of good in there.

“It’s obviously been a tough start to the season but we’ve got 16 games to go and we’ll give it a good shot.

“We’ll dust ourselves down and get ready to go again.”

Loosehead prop Jack Dobie scored Melrose’s only try at Braidholm, with fly-half Roly Brett converting and also kicking a penalty for captain Angus Runciman’s side.

Their fourth-placed hosts’ try-scorer was captain Dario Ewing, with Gregor Drummond adding a conversion and two penalties to keep up an unbeaten run at home stretching back to November 2023.

“It was a really tough one for us through at Braidholm against a very well-drilled and up-for-it GHA,” said Melrose scrum-half Doug Crawford.

“Credit to them, the played for the full 80 minutes, getting a try in the last play to steal victory.

“We’re very disappointed not to have backed up our performance from last week and get ready for Ayr at the Greenyards next weekend, which will be another big test.

“Today’s proven that there are no easy games in the premiership.”

Saturday’s round-two results leave Melrose fifth in the table on six points, Kelso sixth with four and Hawick and Selkirk respectively seventh and ninth, both on one point.

