​Kelso Sharks still top of rugby’s Border junior league table after draw at Melrose

Peebles Reds beating Gala Reivers 36-33 at home at the Gytes on Friday (Photo: Stephen Mathison)

​Kelso Sharks retain possession of pole position in rugby’s Border junior league following a 19-19 draw away to second-placed Melrose Storm on Friday evening.

​That stalemate at the Greenyards leaves the Poynder Park reserves as they were, in top spot, now on 25 points from six fixtures.

Undefeated title-challengers Storm have a game in hand on them, however, being on 22 points from a handful of matches.

The top two’s draw was one of a couple of games to go ahead last Friday, the other being a 36-33 victory for Peebles Reds at home at the Gytes to Gala Reivers.

A scheduled fixture for Selkirk A at home to Hawick Force at Philiphaugh was postponed.

Last week’s results, and lack thereof, leave Peebles in third place in the standings, on 18 points from five fixtures; Gala fourth, on 14 from six; Jed-Forest A fifth, with 12 from three; the Souters second from bottom, on eight from four; and Force at the foot of the table, having garnered one point from the single fixture they’ve played to date this campaign, a 50-19 defeat away to Jed at Riverside Park at the end of September.

Force’s scheduled fixture this Friday, November 1, at home to Peebles, has also been called off due to them being unable to muster a team.

Two other matches are lined up for this weekend, though. Selkirk are scheduled to make a trip to Jedburgh on Friday, with kick-off at 7.30pm, and Gala are at home to Melrose at Netherdale on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Three further fixtures are in the diary for next Friday, November 8.

They will see Jed playing host to Gala, Peebles at home to Melrose and Sharks away to Selkirk.