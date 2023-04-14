Kelso rugby legend John Jeffrey taking on international role
Kelso’s John Jeffrey has been named as vice-chairman of World Rugby.
Jeffrey – currently chairman of Scottish Rugby’s board of directors but due to stand down next month, though he’ll stay on as a director – was nominated for that vacant position by his home union, with South Africa’s union seconding him.
Because he was the only candidate nominated, the 64-year-old is deemed to have been elected subject to ratification by World Rugby’s council at its annual meeting for 2023 on Thursday, May 11.
Jeffrey has been a member of the council, formerly the International Rugby Board, since 2010.