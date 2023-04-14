News you can trust since 1855
Kelso rugby legend John Jeffrey taking on international role

Kelso’s John Jeffrey has been named as vice-chairman of World Rugby.

By Darin Hutson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:23 BST- 1 min read
Scottish Rugby board chairman John Jeffrey during the union's 2022 annual meeting last August at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)Scottish Rugby board chairman John Jeffrey during the union's 2022 annual meeting last August at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)
Jeffrey – currently chairman of Scottish Rugby’s board of directors but due to stand down next month, though he’ll stay on as a director – was nominated for that vacant position by his home union, with South Africa’s union seconding him.

Because he was the only candidate nominated, the 64-year-old is deemed to have been elected subject to ratification by World Rugby’s council at its annual meeting for 2023 on Thursday, May 11.

Jeffrey has been a member of the council, formerly the International Rugby Board, since 2010.

A farmer by trade, he was capped for Scotland at flanker 40 times between 1984 and 1991, playing alongside the likes of fellow Borderers Tony Stanger, Craig Chalmers and Gary Armstrong.

