Kelso rugby legend Alan Tait appointed as head coach of Southern Knights
Kelso rugby legend Alan Tait has been appointed as head coach of Fosroc Super6 side Southern Knights.
The former British and Irish Lion and Scottish international joined the Melrose outfit in July as defence coach and is now stepping up to replace Bruce Ruthven as gaffer following his departure in October.
He’s the Knights’ third head coach in their three-year history, following on from Ruthven and, before him, Rob Chrystie.
The 58-year-old, capped 27 times by Scotland at centre between 1987 and 1999, will be assisted by ex-Scotland second-row Lewis Carmichael, continuing as forwards coach, and current Selkirk head coach Scott Wight, appointed as backs coach in December.
Tait’s only previous head coach role was at Newcastle Falcons from 2009 to 2012 but he’s also undertaken defence coach duties for Scotland and the short-lived Border Reivers.
Besides playing rugby union for Kelso, the Falcons and Edinburgh, the dual-code star switched to rugby league for eight years from 1988, turning out for Widnes and Leeds as well as representing his country and Great Britain.
“It’s a great honour to be given the chance to head up the Southern Knights Super6 programme and work with two young, exciting and enthusiastic coaches in Lewis Carmichael and Scott Wight,” said Tait.
“We are looking to build an exciting squad and looking forward to working with young and experienced players that want the opportunity to play rugby at the highest level in Scotland outside the pro game.
“We can hopefully inspire players from the region, and wider afield, to play in a fantastic competition and support them in reaching their full rugby potential in it.”
Knights director of rugby Rob Moffat added: “We are pleased to announce Alan Tait as head coach this week and believe he is heading up an extremely exciting coaching team and playing programme.
“Alan brings a lot of experience, enthusiasm and energy and is undoubtedly passionate about developing players and coaches.
“We look forward to working with Alan and are excited to see what the season brings.”
Tait’s two appearances for the Lions, as a winger, came on their 1997 tour of South Africa, scoring a try during their 25-16 win in Cape Town and also featuring in their series-deciding 18-15 victory in Durban.