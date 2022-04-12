Kelso rugby boss and special needs helper Allison Whitson wins award for being good sport

Kelso's Allison Whitson being presented with a Scottish Rugby community recognition award at Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium (Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Whitson, now manager of Kelso Ladies after retiring from playing earlier this year, has been named as the east region’s schools rugby volunteer of the season.

She’s delighted at that recognition, saying: “It’s absolutely fantastic.

“It was a bit of a surprise, to be honest, but a nice one and very humbling.”

The 52-year-old only took up the sport in 2015 after transferring her sporting allegiance from netball, becoming a founder member of her home-town’s female team, and went on to help them claim back-to-back Tennent’s Women’s National League 2 titles in 2019 and 2020.

“I’d watched rugby all my life but never played it as athletics was more my thing when I was younger – I used to run a lot – and then netball, but as soon as I put a pair of boots on and stepped onto a rugby pitch, that was it. I’d got the bug,” she said.

“That was in my mid-40s and I’ve never looked back since, though I have just stopped playing.”

Whitson, originally from Glasgow, helps oversee training sessions for the adult team twice a week and does the same for a 40-strong squad of girls aged under-12 to under-16 in preparation for matches on Sundays, the latter sessions being a way of combining her job of the last four years, as a special needs assistant at Kelso High School, with her enthusiasm for encouraging people to take up sport in general and rugby in particular.

“Ultimately, all we want is to get more women involved in sport, full stop, and out there exercising,” said the mother of three, married to sports therapist Doug Whitson.

“Rugby is a good sport for women to take up, though, as there are 15 positions in a team, so there’ll be one for you, whatever your ability level or age.

“You don’t have to be the strongest, fittest or fastest – there’ll still be a position for you.

“Rugby has been a bit of a male bastion in the Borders traditionally so it’s been good to see more women getting involved over the last couple of years.”

Whitson was nominated for her award by Kevin Brown, head of physical education at Kelso High, and he added: “The players have real trust in Allison, and to see these relationships flourishing in a school environment really confirms what an excellent experience they are getting at training outside of school.