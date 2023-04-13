Kelso in with a chance of sealing promotion to rugby’s Tennent’s Premiership at weekend

Kelso beating Highland 24-21 at Poynder Park in October (Pic: Charles Brooker)

The Borderers are ten points clear of Ayr at the top of Tennent’s National League Division 1, so a win or draw in their final game of the season, away to Highland, with kick-off at 3pm, will secure the title.

Kelso – looking to do the double against the Inverness side, having beaten them 24-21 in the reverse fixture at Poynder Park in October – are on 92 points from 21 fixtures, with Ayr on 82 from 20.

Melrose and Gala are also in Tennent’s National League Division 1 action this Saturday, the former hosting Dundee at the Greenyards and the latter on the road at Aberdeen Grammar, both those matches kicking off at 3pm too.

Melrose are third in the table on 81 points from 21 games, and Gala fourth on 67 from 20.