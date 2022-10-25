Kelso go five points clear at top of rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 1 after seventh win on spin

Dwain Patterson on his way to scoring a try for Kelso against Stirling County on Saturday (Photo: Charles Brooker)

That victory saw the Poynder Park club retain the pole position they claimed by beating Gala the weekend before and also extend their winning start to the season to seven matches.

They’re now on 33 points, having picked up five try bonus points along the way. That keeps them five points ahead of second-placed Ayr, 27-22 victors at Dundee at the weekend, with Gala having dropped to third place, on 26 points, after losing 14-10 at Highland.

Kelso’s tries were scored by Dwain Patterson, Bruce McNeil and Angus Roberts all at the double, accompanied by further touchdowns from Keith Melbourne and Cammy Brown, with Patterson converting five.

Gala getting a tackle in at Highland on Saturday (Photo: Owen Cochrane)

On the scoresheet for their visitors, 24-10 down by the interval and unable to muster a fightback in the second half, were Ewan Curran and Tom Bradley with tries, Bradley with a penalty and a conversion and Gregor Smith with a further conversion.

Next up for Kelso is a Borders derby at Melrose this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Their director of rugby, Neil Hinnigan, is delighted with how this season is shaping up for them, telling us: “Against Stirling, that was probably the closest we’ve got to putting in a full 80-minute performance as we’ve been dipping out of games.

“It was good to see us actually play for the full 80 and that’s why it resulted in as big a score as we got. We didn’t take our foot off the gas for the whole game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gala trying to halt a Highland advance in Inverness on Saturday (Pic: Owen Cochrane)

“It was a good day at the office, and to score eight tries at home in front of a big crowd was a good afternoon’s work for the team.

“There’s plenty to work on but it’s going in the right direction.

“Certainly it’s been a long time since we’ve been up in National 1 or the old Prem 2 in as good form as we are at the moment, that’s for sure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead to this Saturday, he added: “It’s a massive game for us against Melrose.

Melrose players halting a Biggar attack at the weekend (Pic: Nigel Pacey)

“They’re unbeaten at home and they’ve won four games on the bounce themselves, so if they can win the game, that brings them into contention to get within three or four points of us, so it’s massive from their point of view too.

“We just want to try and keep winning but we understand how difficult a game it will be at the Greenyards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we train well this week and prepare well, we’ve got every chance of winning there but it’ll certainly be a tough game.

“Every week brings a different challenge and we look forward to them.

Melrose on the defensive at Biggar on Saturday (Pic: Nigel Pacey)

“We set a goal at the start of the season, having finished seventh last year, to improve and get in the top four, so at the moment it’s going really well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next for Gala is a trip to Edinburgh to take on Stewart’s Melville this Saturday, also at 3pm.

James Glendinning scored the Galashiels side’s sole try in Inverness at the weekend, with a penalty and a conversion added.

Rory Carson kicked three penalties for Highland and Callum Carson scored a try.

Gala head coach Stuart Johnson conceded that the better team had won in Inverness, telling Borders Rugby TV: “Being realistic, we did not deserve to win that game at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just didn’t get off the bus and didn’t play well.

Kelso's Angus Roberts scoring his first try against Stirling County at the weekend (Pic: Charles Brooker)

“That was probably our worst performance of the season.

“It was a disappointing day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fourth-placed Melrose are now level with Gala on 26 points after edging out Biggar 20-15 away on Saturday.

That was the Greenyards side’s fourth victory on the trot and fifth of the season, and stand-in head coach George Taylor was glad to see their winning streak continue, saying: “It was a good feeling.

“The boys put in a really good effort against a really good Biggar outfit, so I can’t fault that.

“We got there eventually and it was just good to see the boys get the win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melrose’s tries in South Lanarkshire were scored by Bruce Colvine at the double, with his brother David converting both and also kicking two penalties.

On the scoresheet for their hosts at Hartree Mill were Andrew Lamb and Mark Bertram with tries, Andrew Jardine with a penalty and Euan Bogle with a conversion.

Angus Roberts on the ball for Kelso against Stirling County (Pic: Charles Brooker)