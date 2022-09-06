Kelso get off to winning start in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 1 by adding to relegated Aberdeen Grammar’s woes

Kelso try-scorer Keith Melbourne holding off an Aberdeen Grammar challenge at Poynder Park on Saturday (Photo: Charles Brooker)

That victory at home at Poynder Park on Saturday was thanks to tries by Angus Roberts on 40 minutes and Keith Melbourne eight minutes later, with Dwain Patterson kicking two penalties on eight minutes and 26, plus two conversions.

Paddy Richie scored an unconverted try for the Aberdonians, with their captain, Tom Aplin, adding three penalties, earning them the consolation of a losing bonus point.

That win for the Borderers sees them start off the new Tennent’s National League Division 1 season in fourth place, level on four points with Stirling County and Highland above them and Stewart’s Melville and Biggar below.

Bruce McNeil on the charge for Kelso against Aberdeen Grammar at Poynder Park on Saturday (Photo: Charles Brooker)

Next up for them is a trip to Dundee this coming Saturday for a match kicking off at 3pm.

They lost the equivalent fixture last season 21-20 in March after beating Dundee 21-17 at home at the end of last October.

Reviewing Saturday’s season-opener, Kelso vice-captain Archie Cowans told Borders Rugby TV: “It was a scrappy game, as it was always going to be at the start of the season, but we came away with a win in the end.

“The boys’ discipline wasn’t great but those things happen.

Kelso on the attack during their 20-14 home victory against Aberdeen Grammar at the weekend (Photo: Charles Brooker)