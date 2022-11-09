Kelso get back to winning ways in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 1 at Dundee

Kelso player-coach Bruce McNeil (Pic: Jax MacKenzie)

The Borderers and their hosts were the only teams in the division in action at the weekend so that win sees them go six points clear at the top of the table, on 39 points from nine matches, though they’ve played one game more than the next six teams beneath them.

Next up for Kelso is a visit to Poynder Park from third-bottom Watsonians this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Their try-scorers in Dundee were Bruce McNeil, Keith McNeil, Cammy Thompson, Murray Hastie, Dwain Patterson, Angus Roberts, Frankie Robson and Murray Woodcock.

Reviewing Saturday’s victory, their eighth of the season, player-coach Bruce McNeil told Borders Rugby TV: “It went really good.

“It was good to get back on the wagon.

“The boys were hurting after our defeat at the Greenyards last week and the idea was to park that and forget about it and make sure we got a reaction.

“I thought we controlled the game really well. I thought we were very professional with our work. We’ll take that.”

The region’s two other sides in the division also have 3pm kick-offs this Saturday, Gala at home to Stirling County and Melrose away to Highland.

