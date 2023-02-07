Kelso back on top of rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 1 after 31-0 win versus Dundee

Allan Frame looking for a way through Dundee's defence during Kelso's 31-0 win against their vistors on Saturday (Photo: Charles Brooker)

That game, one of only two in the division played at the weekend after being rescheduled from mid-December, takes the Poynder Park side three points clear of second-placed Ayr in pole position, with 70 points from 16 games, and keeps them six ahead of third-placed Melrose.

Kelso’s bonus-point victory, getting them back to winning ways after their 66-31 home defeat by Gala seven days previously, was secured by tries by Liam Herdman at the double, Allan Frame, Bruce McNeil and Angus Common, with Dwain Patterson kicking three conversions.

They’ve got six games of their current league campaign left, starting with a trip to third-bottom Stirling County on Saturday, February 18, with kick-off at 3pm, though they were due to play Welsh side Pontrhydyfen for the DT Owen Cup after we went to press yesterday evening.

Dwain Patterson on the ball for Kelso versus Dundee on Saturday (Pic: Charles Brooker)

The Borderers will be looking to do the double against Stirling, currently on 27 points from 16 games, to keep up their promotion challenge after beating them 50-17 at home in mid-October.

Reviewing Saturday’s 14th win of the season, player-coach McNeil told Borders Rugby TV: “It was good to get back on the wagon after a disappointing result against Gala the week before.

“I thought as a team we played really well.

“To nil any team in the league is outstanding, and that was just down to work-rate and effort and I’m very pleased with that.

Kelso in possession against Dundee on Saturday (Pic: Charles Brooker)

“We know we’ve got a tough week ahead of us after a weekend off and we look forward to going to Stirling.

“We’ll keep working hard and stay positive and enjoy this journey.”

In the meantime, Kelso will find out tomorrow if they’ve made it to their second Border League final in a row after losing 18-14 away to Hawick last time round last April.

They’re currently top of their pool, with two wins from three games for a points total of 11, but Melrose, on nine points after winning both their games so far, will overtake them if they get the better of Peebles at the Gytes this Friday.