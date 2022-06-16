Jedburgh’s Glen Young hoping for first Scotland rugby cap during summer series

Jedburgh's Glen Young during a Scotland training session in Edinburgh in March (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

The 27-year-old lock, capped seven times at under-20 level but yet to make his first senior appearance for his country, was given a squad call-up by ex-Gala star Townsend midway during this year’s Six Nations tournament but didn’t see action.

He’s one of three Borderers, along with Hawick’s Darcy Graham and Rory Sutherland, in the Scots’ 40-man squad for their upcoming test series against Argentina, though, so he might not have to wait too much longer for a chance to represent his homeland.

Young, given a contract extension at Edinburgh this week, is delighted to be called up again, saying: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be named in the Scotland squad. It’s something I’ve been working towards for a really long time.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh lock Glen Young playing against Brive at Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium in January (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“I’m 27 now, so I’m not a young pup anymore.

“I’m going to try and enjoy it and express myself.

“It’s helpful being at Edinburgh because there are 14 boys going on tour, which makes it slightly less nerve-racking.”

Mike Blair, Young’s head coach at the capital side, is hoping he gets to make his international debut, saying: “Glen is hugely deserving of his Scotland call-up after a promising end to the season.

“Hopefully he’ll get the chance to wear the thistle and represent his country this summer.”

Young – now playing north of the border for the first time since leaving Jed-Forest’s youth set-up to join Newcastle Falcons’ under-18s back in 2012, later moving on to Doncaster Knights and London’s Harlequins – is also happy to be committing himself to Edinburgh further following his arrival last summer, saying: “I’m proper buzzing. I’ve loved it here.

“It was a tough start being injured but, even then, bonding with this group was great.

“When I got back playing, it was brilliant. I’ve loved playing in this jersey, in front of the crowd at DAM Health Stadium. It’s a great place to play and I’ve really enjoyed it.

“I feel like the style fits with how I want to play. I like the way Mike coaches too. I enjoy getting my hands on the ball, putting a bit of footwork in and putting a bit of pace into things.”

“My family have loved it. My wife and I are both from Jedburgh, so we’re really close to home.

“We’ve both felt really welcome, with the club putting on events for families, so it’s been a seamless transition.”

Two ex-Melrose players now with Glasgow Warriors are off to Argentina too, back-row Rory Darge and loosehead prop Jamie Bhatti.

Edinburgh winger Graham, 24, is currently on 27 caps; Worcester Warriors loosehead prop Sutherland, 29, on 18; Darge, 22, on four; and Bhatti, 28, on 22.

One Borders regular not heading south for July’s three-test series is Hawick’s Stuart Hogg as he’s being rested.

Townsend, 49, explained: “Stuart Hogg is our most capped player and has played more minutes than anyone else available to us, and when you put that on the back of the British and Irish Lions tour, we believe the best thing for him, and others, is to rest this summer.

“It will be a big 12 to 14 months coming up, with the world cup next September, so we want our players to be in the best condition, so Stuart and others will get a break this summer, and we believe that will be of benefit to them.”