Jedburgh’s Glen Young glad to be back playing rugby in Scotland after joining Edinburgh

Glen Young playing for Harlequins against Gloucester at London's Twickenham Stoop in March (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old has joined new team Edinburgh ahead of the forthcoming United Rugby Championship season, formerly known as the Pro14, after agreeing a pre-contract back in January.

Young arrives from London’s Harlequins, having been there since 2019.

He was previously with Newcastle Falcons and Doncaster Knights after playing at youth level for home-town club Jed-Forest.

The 6ft 6in lock says he’s glad to be back this side of Carter Bar and just 50 miles from Jedburgh and he’s looking forward to the forthcoming campaign, though before that there’ll be a pre-season friendly game against his and head coach Mike Blair’s former club Falcons on Friday, September 10.

“It’s been really nice just being back up home, being close to family and me and my missus and my little one are settling in really well in Edinburgh, enjoying living in the city and exploring it and stuff. It’s been good fun,” Young told the capital club’s website.

This will be the first time the Scotland under-20 international’s played north of Hadrian’s Wall as a senior, having been signed up by the Tynesiders as a youth player, and that’s something he’s looking forward to as well, he says.

“I was at Jed and played there all the way through until I was 18 and then I was lucky enough when the under-18s, Jed Thistle, played against Tynedale that one of the Newcastle academy coaches picked me up from there and he gave me a chance, and it kind of developed from there.

“It’s always been in the back of my mind that I’d like to have a shot at playing back in Scotland because I’ve never really done it.

“Coming back home, being closer to family, it’s a big draw. I’ve got a little one, so it’s good to be back up and get a little bit of help with him.”

He’s also glad to be reunited with fellow Borderers such as Darcy Graham, if not Rory Sutherland, the ex-Hawick and Gala prop having headed in the other direction and being set to join up with Worcester Warriors after the British and Irish Lions’ tour of South Africa ends this weekend, he says, adding: “I actually know quite a lot of the boys already one way or another.

“I played under-20s with a lot of the boys, and I know a few of the other boys. I know Darcy. He’s from Hawick so he’s not far from Jed.