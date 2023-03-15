Jedburgh’s Chris Laidlaw to coach national women’s Six Nations rugby squad

Borderer Chris Laidlaw has been named as attack coach for Scotland's women's rugby team (Pic: Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

Jedburgh’s Rollie and Hawick’s Skeldon are among 36 players making up head coach Bryan Easson’s championship squad, to be captained by Rachel Malcolm, with her Loughborough Lightning team-mate Helen Nelson as vice-captain.

Loughborough full-back Rollie, 27, is currently on 52 caps and Worcester University Warriors hooker Skeldon, 29, is on 57.

Easson, 49, has added Jedburgh’s Chris Laidlaw to his coaching team a,nd his new attack coach, previously interim head coach for Scotland’s women sevens side, said: “I’m massively excited about having the opportunity to join the Scotland women programme for the Women’s Six Nations.

Chloe Rollie during a Scotland women's open training session at the Oriam in Edinburgh in September (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

“I feel really energised about putting my imprint on the team, inspiring them to express themselves on the pitch and ultimately helping them put in the best performances possible.”

Easson said: “It’s fantastic to add Chris to the coaching set-up, following on from Martin Haag’s appointment as forwards coach, and I’m looking forward to working with him and the rest of the management group over the coming weeks.

“We are entering a fresh, exciting period for the Scotland women programme, with professional contracts in place, new faces in the squad and management team and a new Rugby World Cup cycle beginning.

“We have a good mix of experienced and younger players, so it will be exciting to see what the group are capable of over the coming weeks.”Scotland start their Women’s Six Nations campaign at Newcastle’s Kingston Park against current title-holders England on Saturday, March 25, with kick-off at 4.45pm.

Lana Skeldon during a Scotland women's open training session in September at the Oriam in Edinburgh (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)