Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie hits half-century of caps for Scotland women’s rugby team
Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie has hit a half-century of caps for Scotland’s women’s rugby team.
The 27-year-old reached that milestone during Saturday’s 21-17 summer test defeat by the USA at Edinburgh’s DAM Health Stadium.
Exter Chiefs full-back Rollie is the second Borderer to pass the 50-cap mark in a matter of months, Hawick’s Lana Skeldon, one of the Scots’ try-scorers at the weekend, having done so in April.
“She is our X factor. She is a player, for me, who is unique in the whole of the women’s game,” said team captain Rachel Malcolm at a post-match cap presentation.
“She is unbelievable in attack and defence and I thought she was absolutely outstanding today, like she is every time she pulls on a Scotland shirt.”
Rollie, a regular for her country since making her international debut against France at 2015’s Women’s Six Nations, is also delighted to have hit her half-century, saying: “I’m so excited about my 50th cap.
“It’s been a long time coming but also it’s gone so fast.”
Worcester Warriors hooker Skeldon, 28, is now on 54 caps and fellow ex-Hawick player Lisa Thomson isn’t far behind on 46.
The hosts’ other try-scorer against their American visitors was Rhona Lloyd, with Helen Nelson adding two conversions and a penalty.
The Scots’ next test is at home to Spain on Sunday, September 11, and next up after that, starting in October, is the delayed 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup.