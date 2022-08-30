News you can trust since 1855
Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie hits half-century of caps for Scotland women’s rugby team

Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie has hit a half-century of caps for Scotland’s women’s rugby team.

By Darin Hutson
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:42 pm
Jedburgh's Chloe Rollie in action for the Scottish women's rugby team during their 21-17 summer test defeat to the USA at Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)
The 27-year-old reached that milestone during Saturday’s 21-17 summer test defeat by the USA at Edinburgh’s DAM Health Stadium.

Exter Chiefs full-back Rollie is the second Borderer to pass the 50-cap mark in a matter of months, Hawick’s Lana Skeldon, one of the Scots’ try-scorers at the weekend, having done so in April.

“She is our X factor. She is a player, for me, who is unique in the whole of the women’s game,” said team captain Rachel Malcolm at a post-match cap presentation.

“She is unbelievable in attack and defence and I thought she was absolutely outstanding today, like she is every time she pulls on a Scotland shirt.”

Rollie, a regular for her country since making her international debut against France at 2015’s Women’s Six Nations, is also delighted to have hit her half-century, saying: “I’m so excited about my 50th cap.

“It’s been a long time coming but also it’s gone so fast.”

Worcester Warriors hooker Skeldon, 28, is now on 54 caps and fellow ex-Hawick player Lisa Thomson isn’t far behind on 46.

The hosts’ other try-scorer against their American visitors was Rhona Lloyd, with Helen Nelson adding two conversions and a penalty.

The Scots’ next test is at home to Spain on Sunday, September 11, and next up after that, starting in October, is the delayed 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

