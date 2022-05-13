Jedburgh youth rugby team hoping to build up kitty for clubhouse extension

Jed Thistle captain and scrum-half Hector Patterson, president Bruce Cowan and hooker Callum Davidson lifting blocks they hope to sell for £20 each to help pay for an £80,000 refurbishment of their clubhouse (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Supporters of their efforts are being asked to buy building blocks for £20 apiece, and officials at Jed Thistle hope that will help raise enough money for construction work to be carried out in time for the start of the new rugby season in September.

Thistle president Bruce Cowan said: “When the extension is finished, it’s going to be like a fitness room for the boys.

“We have what’s like a community hall at the moment and we’re looking to extend it so not only the rugby boys benefit but the whole community here.

“At the moment, all the stuff is cluttered in the main hall, so the plan is to get it out of there and into a storage room.

“We’ve got funding in place from various sources already but we’re just trying to get to the final total.

“Money raised will pay for building blocks, the roof, all the electrical work and plumbing work, just a general extension all in all.”

Anyone wanting to donate to the appeal can do so via Jed Thistle’s Facebook page, to be found at https://www.facebook.com/jedthistle

“We hope to have the funding in place as quick as possible really,” Cowan added.

“We’d like to start in a month or two’s time and get it done before the new season.”