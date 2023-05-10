​Jedburgh to host next round of rugby’s Kings of 7s

Jed-Forest's Rory Marshall celebrating a try by Lewis Young in their club's 2022 sevens final (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

The event will be contested by 16 teams, seven of them from the Borders​, with the others including an invitational side from Malta.

Jed-Forest officials have made their draw for the day’s opening knockout round and it sees the hosts up against Currie Chieftains, one of four Edinburgh teams represented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seven other first-round ties pit Hawick against the Maltese team, Selkirk versus Berwick, Kelso against Musselburgh, Gala versus Highland, Peebles against Edinburgh Academical, Melrose versus Watsonians and Langholm against Boroughmuir.

Proceedings get under way at 2pm, and entry is £15 for adults and £12 for concessions.

Melrose go into round nine of the region’s sevens eight points clear of Gala at the top of the competition’s leaderboard.

Eight-times winners Melrose are now on 45 points, with their Galashiels rivals, four-times winners, on 37.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight different teams have won the eight rounds of the contest staged so far – Watsonians at Peebles last August, followed by Hawick at their own event later that month, Gala at theirs the week after, invitational outfit Monaco Impis at Melrose last month, Accies at Berwick the weekend after that, Melrose at Kelso at the start of this month and a Durham University side at Earlston the day after.

Selkirk’s sevens wrap up proceedings on Saturday, May 20.