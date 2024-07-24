Jedburgh rugby legend Greig Laidlaw lands first head coach job in Japan

Greig Laidlaw playing for NTT Communications Shining Arcs against Kubota Spears in March 2021 in Tokyo (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

Borders rugby legend Greig Laidlaw has been named as head coach of Japanese side Urayasu D-Rocks.

It’s the former Scotland captain’s first job as head coach and it comes just over a year after he retired from p[laying for the Kanto club to move into coaching.

Jedburgh’s Laidlaw been assistant coach to former South African lock Johan Ackermann since then, helping D-Rocks secure promotion to Japan Rugby League One’s division one via a 35-30 play-off victory versus Hanazono Kintetsu Liners in May, but his predecessor as gaffer is now believed to be lining up a new job in his homeland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 38-year-old has been based in Japan since 2020 and went on to spend three seasons playing for D-Rocks, previously known as NTT Communications Shining Arcs, prior to his retiral from playing in April 2023.

Announcing his appointment, the 76-times-capped scrum-half said: “It is with great pride and excitement that I step into the role of head coach for Urayasu D-Rocks following our hard-earned promotion to Japan Rugby League One division one.

“Last season showcased our hard work and dedication, and I am honored to lead this exceptional team into the next chapter.

“At Urayasu D-Rocks, our core philosophy is to connect. This goes beyond just connecting on the field – it extends to our fans, the local community and our partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We aim to build strong relationships that will be the foundation of our success.

“This season, we are setting out a new vision – to play a smart, innovative and exciting brand of rugby.

“We want to showcase a style of play that is not only strategic but also exhilarating for our fans.

“Facing the competition in division one will require a collaborative effort from every member of our team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unity and teamwork are paramount, and we promise to demonstrate these qualities in every game.

“I am confident in the potential of our team and the connection with our incredible fans, community, and sponsors. Together, we can make a significant impact in Japan Rugby League One.

“I am excited about the journey ahead and look forward to the opportunities and successes that await us.”

Old club Jed-Forest were among the first to wish the former Jedburgh Grammar School pupil well in his new role, saying: “Everyone at Jed-Forest would like to congratulate Greig Laidlaw on being appointed as head coach of Urayasu D-Rocks. We are sure you’ll smash it.

“All the best for the upcoming season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His other clubs as a player were Edinburgh from 2007 to 2014, England’s Gloucester from 2014 to 2017 and France’s Clermont Auvergne from 2017 to 2020.

Laidlaw set a new record by captaining Scotland 40 times between 2013 and his international retirement in 2019, 15 times more than previous record-holder David Sole.

He’s also his country’s second-top points-scorer of all time, with 714, 95 shy of Gala’s Chris Paterson’s total of 809.