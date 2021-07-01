Jedburgh rugby great Chloe Rollie scores Euro tries at the double

Chloe Rollie

The squad also ensured qualification for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with that finish in the contest’s second leg in Moscow, giving them fourth place in the tournament overall.

Chloe, who turned 26 on day two in the Russian capital and was the only Borderer in the squad, scored tries in the opening two games for Scotland a 24-5 win over Wales and a 29-14 victory against Spain.

She had earlier notched up three tries in two games as Scotland came fifth in the event’s first leg in Lisbon earlier this month.

The Scots concluded day one in Moscow with a 100 per cent win record, defeating Romania 33-5.

On day two, they were awarded a 28-0 win after Portugal forfeited their game over an inconclusive Covid-19 test, which later proved negative.

Scotland unfortunately lost their last two games, 29-14 to Poland and then 22-5 to Russia.

Nevertheless, Chris Laidlaw, interim head coach and Chloe’s fellow Jedburgh native, said: “We are delighted with the performance in Moscow and finishing in the top three was a great way for the