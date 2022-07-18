Jedburgh-born Young suffers heartache on Scotland debut in Argentina

Glen Young playing for Edinburgh (Pic by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Edinburgh lock Young – who came on for Scott Cummings – was part of a Scottish squad who squandered a 15-point lead to end their South American tour with a 34-31 loss to the Pumas in Santiago del Estero, the Scots’ first series loss to Argentina in 28 years.

Scotland were 15 points in front with half an hour left of the deciding test and still led after 80 minutes.

However, Edinburgh winger Emiliano Boffelli snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for the Pumas when he crossed before kicking over to seal a 34-31 home win.

Despite the disappointment, Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend saw plenty of positives in the defeat and praised his players including debutant Young.

Townsend was happy that a number of younger players had been given opportunities amid the absence of the likes of Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell and Jamie Ritchie.

“What we have created here, we have got to make sure we save that in our minds,” Townsend said in a video on the Scottish Rugby Twitter account.

“How we got to this stage as a group off the field, I am so proud of them. They have come together, grown as a group and represented their country off the field outstandingly well.