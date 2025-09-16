​Jed still top of table despite home loss

Jed-Forest Lions losing 36-26 at home to Peebles Reds on Friday (Photo: John Frater)

​Jed-Forest Lions remain top of rugby’s Border junior league despite losing at home to Peebles Reds on Friday.

​That 36-26 win at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park leaves the Pees’ third-placed reserves level on five points from one fixture with second-placed Selkirk A and fourth-placed Melrose Storm.

Jed are two points clear in pole position, on seven points from two fixtures, with Kelso Sharks fifth, on three from two, and Gala Reivers bottom of the six-team table, on one from one.

Storm won 24-21 away to Sharks on Friday but that same evening’s scheduled game for Selkirk at home to Gala was called off due to the visitors being unable to muster a team.

Three fixtures are lined up for this coming Friday, all being well.

Selkirk are at home to Melrose at Philiphaugh, Gala host Peebles at Netherdale and Kelso are away to Jed.

The Souters’ game is due to kick off at 7.15pm and the other two follow quarter of an hour later.

A further three fixtures follow seven days later.

Selkirk are at home again, to Jed, with kick-off at 7.15pm, and, kicking off at 7.30pm, Gala are away to Melrose at the Greenyards and Kelso to Peebles at the Gytes.

That’s September’s last fixture card and it’s followed by October’s first on Friday the 3rd.

Selkirk are at home once more, to Peebles, with kick-off again at 7.15pm.

Quarter of an hour after that, Gala host Sharks and Jed are away to Melrose.

October’s second fixture card, for Friday the 10th, sees Melrose at Peebles, Kelso at Selkirk and Jed at Gala, with kick-offs at 7pm, 7.15pm and 7.30pm respectively.