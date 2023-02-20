Jed-Forest’s Tennent’s Premiership season a success, says head coach Andrew Brown

Jed-Forest captain Clark Skeldon making a catch from a lineout against Edinburgh Academical at Jedburgh's Riverside Park on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

His team will end the season either sixth or seventh following their 33-28 defeat at home at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park to third-placed Edinburgh Academical on Saturday, having picked up 37 points from 18 fixtures.

They got to within a single score of securing a draw against the capital side in spite of being left a man short by Elliot Lauder’s 30th-minute red card for what was deemed by referee David Young to have been a foul on Jamie Sole resulting in a head injury.

Jed’s tries, securing two bonus points, were scored by Callum Young, Robbie Shirra-Gibb, Mason Cullen and, in his last game for the club, Paulo Ferreira, with Finlay Scott converting all four.

Jed-Forest losing 33-28 at home to Edinburgh Accies on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Accies’ try-scorers were Vincent Hart, Jamie Loomes, Ruairi Campbell, Cameron Bain and Lewis Wells, with captain Loomes adding four conversions.

Brown was impressed by his side’s display, telling Borders Rugby TV: “It was fantastic performance that the boys put in. The physicality that they showed, their work-rate and their endeavour to do well were outstanding.

“We don’t come here to lose – we’re here to win – but to get to within a score of the third-placed team in the league with 14 men, and down to 13 at one point, is something to be proud of.”

He’s equally pleased with his first season at Jed, saying: “I’m really chuffed. I think it’s been a successful season, to be honest. We’re definitely making ground.”

Jed Forest RFC v Edinburgh Accies RFC