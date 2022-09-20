Jed-Forest’s first win of new Tennent's Premiership rugby season not far off, reckons head coach Andrew Brown

Jed-Forest inside centre Owen Cranston charging down the left wing against Glasgow Hawks at Jedburgh's Riverside Park on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

That match – like last Saturday’s 31-29 defeat by Glasgow Hawks – is at home at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park, with kick-off at 3pm.

Jed go into that game third bottom of the table on two points, having lost all three of their matches so far, and their East Lothian visitors are in much the same boat, sitting second bottom on points difference.

They were only beaten by Hawks by two points, though, and that result could easily have gone the other way, reckons Brown, boosting his confidence that a win isn’t far off.

Jed-Forest inside centre Ricardo Ferreira, supported by Robbie Shirra-Gibb, swerving past Glasgow Hawks' defence (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

“Once we get that win, confidence will go up and we’ll be heading even more firmly in the right direction,” he said.

“We’re already heading in the right direction because if we’d converted the second-to-last try, it would have been a draw, and if we’d knocked the penalty over that Lewis Walker pushed just wide of the post in the first half, we’d have won.

“It would have been a win but for those small margins and we’re not too far away.

“Obviously disappointment comes into it, but it’s a strange one because, though I feel disappointed that we didn’t win, I’m also happy with the way the lads are playing and how we’re progressing.

Jed-Forest's Blake Roff on the ball against Glasgow Hawks at Jedburgh's Riverside Park on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

“We were unlucky not to win the last one and we were unlucky not to get anything from Hawick the game before.

“We’re definitely making ground now and scoring tries. It’s just a case of ironing out the finer details and cutting out mistakes.

“We’re getting there. We’re getting in control of games, we’re playing in the right areas and we’re doing the right things. We just need to iron out a few mistakes, like not controlling the ball or being quite as clinical as we need to be.

“If we iron out those sort of mistakes and stop giving opposing teams easy outs, then we’ll definitely be winning games.”

Jed-Forest full-back Lewis Walker clearing the ball against Glasgow Hawks at Riverside Park in Jedburgh at the weekend (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Jed-Forest’s tries were scored by Clark Skeldon, Robbie Shirra-Gibb, Walker, Harry Meadows and Gregor Law, with Walker adding two conversions.

Touching down for the Glaswegians were Eric Davey, Ross Darroch, Andy McLean and Callum Harrison, with McLean also kicking four conversions and a penalty.

Jed’s Dom Buckley was red-carded 20 minutes from the final whistle, but Brown believes his dismissal marked a turning point for the better if anything rather than leaving his team-mates up against it.

“When we got the red card, I think that ignited something in us to start playing better,” he said. “The 14 lads that were left on the field did really well and started playing and really upped their intensity, to be honest.”

Jed-Forest captain Clark Skeldon taking on Glasgow Hawks at Riverside Park at the weekend (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

He added: “Players’ discipline this year has been absolutely brilliant.

“We’ve had no penalties against us for dissent to referees, and that’s something me and Mark Lee have constantly been trying to do to change the culture here.