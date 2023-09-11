News you can trust since 1855
​Jed-Forest visit now a must-win after back-to-back defeats, says Selkirk head coach Gordon Henderson

​Selkirk head coach Gordon Henderson is hoping to get third time lucky this coming Saturday after kicking off the new Scottish Premiership rugby season with back-to-back defeats.
By Darin Hutson
Published 11th Sep 2023, 09:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 09:32 BST
Selkirk players leaving the pitch at Glasgow's Balgray Stadium on Saturday after being beaten 45-19 by Glasgow Hawks (Photo: Bob Coats/Glasgow Hawks)Selkirk players leaving the pitch at Glasgow's Balgray Stadium on Saturday after being beaten 45-19 by Glasgow Hawks (Photo: Bob Coats/Glasgow Hawks)
​Those losses – by 45-19 at Glasgow Hawks on Saturday and 47-17 at home to Currie Chieftains seven days previously – leave the Souters second bottom of the table without any points.

That makes this weekend’s visit to Philiphaugh by basement side Jed-Forest a must-win, says Henderson, though their visitors, having lost both their fixtures so far too, will likely be thinking much the same thing.

Raising the stakes further, that derby day, kicking off at 3pm, is a Border League double-header.

Glasgow Hawks and Selkirk vying for the ball during the former's 45-19 victory at home at Balgray Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Bob Coats/Glasgow Hawks)Glasgow Hawks and Selkirk vying for the ball during the former's 45-19 victory at home at Balgray Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Bob Coats/Glasgow Hawks)
Selkirk, with Scott Wight as head coach at the time, won the corresponding fixture last season by 36-10 in November and did the double in Jedburgh later the same month by 28-19.

Luke Pettie scored two tries for the Borderers at Balgray Stadium at the weekend and Andrew McColm got their other, with Cameron Easson adding two conversions.

Touching down for their hosts were James Pinkerton and Paul Cairncross at the double, Jacob Adamson, James Couper and Max Crumlish, with Liam Brims kicking four conversions and Gavin Cruikshanks one.

Looking back over Saturday’s visit to Glasgow, Henderson told Borders Rugby TV: “We did pretty well for the first quarter of the game. We went 7-5 in front and had opportunities a couple of times inside the 22 to try to keep the scoreboard ticking over but didn’t take them.

Selkirk halting a Glasgow Hawks attack during their 45-19 loss on the road at Balgray Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Bob Coats/Glasgow Hawks)Selkirk halting a Glasgow Hawks attack during their 45-19 loss on the road at Balgray Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Bob Coats/Glasgow Hawks)
“To be fair to Hawks, they’ve got some really strong forward runners and a couple of sharp backs that caused us problems out wide, split us open a couple of times and scored some good tries.

“The killer was just after half-time when they scored two quick tries. That kind of killed the game but we came back and scored another two good tries ourselves.

“We didn’t have enough edge or energy to get a foothold in the game at all, so that’s something we need to work on during the week.

Looking ahead to the weekend, he added: “We’re looking forward to the Jed game. That’s a must-win for us now. We need to bring our attacking game more to the front and try to get a win on Saturday.”

