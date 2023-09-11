​Jed-Forest visit now a must-win after back-to-back defeats, says Selkirk head coach Gordon Henderson

Selkirk players leaving the pitch at Glasgow's Balgray Stadium on Saturday after being beaten 45-19 by Glasgow Hawks (Photo: Bob Coats/Glasgow Hawks)

​Those losses – by 45-19 at Glasgow Hawks on Saturday and 47-17 at home to Currie Chieftains seven days previously – leave the Souters second bottom of the table without any points.

That makes this weekend’s visit to Philiphaugh by basement side Jed-Forest a must-win, says Henderson, though their visitors, having lost both their fixtures so far too, will likely be thinking much the same thing.

Raising the stakes further, that derby day, kicking off at 3pm, is a Border League double-header.

Selkirk, with Scott Wight as head coach at the time, won the corresponding fixture last season by 36-10 in November and did the double in Jedburgh later the same month by 28-19.

Luke Pettie scored two tries for the Borderers at Balgray Stadium at the weekend and Andrew McColm got their other, with Cameron Easson adding two conversions.

Touching down for their hosts were James Pinkerton and Paul Cairncross at the double, Jacob Adamson, James Couper and Max Crumlish, with Liam Brims kicking four conversions and Gavin Cruikshanks one.

Looking back over Saturday’s visit to Glasgow, Henderson told Borders Rugby TV: “We did pretty well for the first quarter of the game. We went 7-5 in front and had opportunities a couple of times inside the 22 to try to keep the scoreboard ticking over but didn’t take them.

“To be fair to Hawks, they’ve got some really strong forward runners and a couple of sharp backs that caused us problems out wide, split us open a couple of times and scored some good tries.

“The killer was just after half-time when they scored two quick tries. That kind of killed the game but we came back and scored another two good tries ourselves.

“We didn’t have enough edge or energy to get a foothold in the game at all, so that’s something we need to work on during the week.