​Jed-Forest up to fourth in rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 1 after biggest win of season v Biggar

​That 50-25 victory at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park not only made amends for their 32-28 loss in the reverse fixture in South Lanarkshire on the opening day of this campaign at the end of August but also lifts them up two places in the table to fourth, now on 28 points from ten fixtures.

Peebles were also at home but lost out by 27-10 to second-placed Stirling County and Gala were given a 54-19 thumping away to seventh-placed Highland.

Those round-ten defeats see both the Galashiels side, 31-19 victors in the reverse fixture in August, and the Pees, beaten 51-6 on the same day in Stirling, drop one place, the former to fifth with 26 points and the latter to third from bottom on 20.

Jed’s try-scorers were captain and lock Clark Skeldon and full-back Lewis Young at the double, inside-centre Owen Cranston, scrum-half Mark Glen and Finn Scott, with openside flanker Scott adding six conversions and a penalty.

Jordan Duncan, Andrew Lamb, Gary Adams and Euan Bogle scored Biggar’s tries, with Danny Williamson adding a conversion and a penalty.

Head coach Stuart Johnson was delighted to see back-to-back victories take Jed’s tally of wins this season up to five, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “It was another five points at Riverside and we finally managed to get the old duck off the back by winning two back to back, so I’m really pleased.

“Again, we went in at half-time just behind but we proved in the second half that we’re fit and we can go out and score points. I’m really chuffed with that again.

“The boys played really well, dug in deep and came away with 50 points against a stuffy Biggar side, to be fair, because they stuck in well and caused us some problems.

“Again, it just comes back to us. If we can keep teams out defensively, we’re going to score points and we did it again.”

Right-winger Buster Davidson scored the hosts’ only try at the Gytes, with full-back Rory McHaffie adding a conversion and penalty.

Peebles head coach Graeme Paterson was disappointed to emerge from that fixture empty-handed but reckons his side will get back to winning ways sooner rather than later if they can maintain the level of performance they put in at the weekend.

“We got nothing out of that game but I feel we really did deserve something,” he said.

“Fair play to Stirling, they’re a well-organised, well-conditioned side and the physicality level was pretty high throughout the game.

“It was an improvement in terms of performance levels, which gives us something to cling onto going into the next run of four fixtures before Christmas. If we replicate that kind of performance against those sides that we’re playing, we will get our reward and set ourselves up for the run-in to the end of the season.”

Ritchie Mitchell, Tim McKavanagh and Ben Gill scored tries for Gala head coach Ewen Robbie side in Inverness, two of them converted by Russell Kerr.

National 1’s next fixture card – for Saturday, November 23 – sees Gala hosting table-toppers Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians, Jed away to second-from-bottom Boroughmuir, both 3pm kick-offs, and Peebles at third-placed Glasgow Academicals, from 2pm.

1 . Jed-Forest v Biggar Owen Cranston scoring a try for Jed-Forest during their 50-25 win at home to Biggar at Riverside Park in Jedburgh on Saturday (Photo: John Frater) Photo: John Frater Photo Sales

2 . Jed-Forest v Biggar Mark Glen scoring a try for Jed-Forest during their 50-25 win at home to Biggar at Riverside Park in Jedburgh on Saturday (Photo: John Frater) Photo: John Frater Photo Sales

3 . Peebles v Stirling County Matt Carryer on the ball for Peebles during their 27-10 loss at home to Stirling County at the Gytes on Saturday (Photo: Stephen Mathison) Photo: Stephen Mathison Photo Sales