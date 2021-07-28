Jed-Forest U21s keep a pair of clean sheets

The squads were taking part in matches against Currie and Linlithgow winning the former 14-0 and the latter 21-0.

Onlookers, however, said the games were very hard fought and the scorelines did not reflect the hard, physical encounters.

The players showed a lot of intensity, desire and keenness to play for Jed-Forest, while the coaches were really pleased with how well they performed. They said: “A long way to go and plenty to work on, but a great start.”