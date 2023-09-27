Jed-Forest still waiting for first win of new rugby season
Home advantage failed to pay dividends for the Borderers at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park on Saturday as Musselburgh ran out 42-31 winners.
Jed’s fourth straight defeat of this campaign did at least yield a try bonus point, however, doubling their points tally to two as they continue to prop up the table ahead of a visit to Edinburgh’s Heriot’s Blues this coming Saturday.
That game kicks off at 3pm and Heriot’s go into it six league places and 11 points better off than their visitors.
Jed have the form-book on their side, though, having beaten the capital crew home and away last season, by 51-20 last October and 30-24 in January respectively.
Saturday’s Jed tries were scored by Paulo Ferreira, getting his first start of the season after deciding against retiring in the summer, and Dom Buckley, as well as Robbie Shirra-Gibb, with Gary Munro adding three conversions and a penalty and a penalty try also being awarded.
Michael Badenhorst scored three tries for their East Lothian opposition, with Fionn Call, Sandy Watt and Rory Smith also getting on the scoresheet and Call converting all but one of their touchdowns.