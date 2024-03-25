Paul Cranston was chuffed to see Jed finally win

“Getting the win was an unbelievable relief,” Cranston told the Southern Reporter. “Although we’ve had a very poor season the players have put a bit of hard work in to try and get better results.

"The tail end of the season’s been stop/start and the players have only had one game I think in about six weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"So to come out and play against Peebles, who won National 2, and basically dominate the game after being under a lot of pressure in the first half, was great.

"We managed to stem the tide, we came back and it showed a lot of courage.

"As soon as we started to get in front, the boys had a bit of belief and kept on going because they knew Peebles could easily come back and threaten us.”

Despite the final outcome, Friday’s match didn’t start well for Jed as they went 10-0 down to a Peebles penalty and converted try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the hosts hit back to 7-10 down by half-time thanks to a Ben Fotheringham try converted by Finlay Scott.

And Jed dominated the second half, with tries by Robbie Shirra-Gibb, Harvey Keith and Scott, plus two Scott conversions and two penalties giving them a comfortable win despite a second Peebles try.

Cranston added: “Peebles were well on top in the first 20 minutes and probably should have had more points. But we managed to keep them to ten thankfully.

"Maybe a bit of experience of playing at a higher level kicked in for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you’re playing some of the stronger sides, once they get their noses in front they just keep going and it’s hard to claw back.

"Whereas we knew that – no disrespect to Peebles – but we should be beating a team that’s in National 2.

"All it took was a score, that got the boys’ tails up and they managed to kick on.

"We stuck in well. We were a bit light in the backs but the young lads who filled those positions played well and we had a couple of young lads from the Jed Thistle under-18s team who came on and made their debuts.

"So it’s good to get those players blooded.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jed, sixth in the Border League on four points with two games remaining, continue their campaign at home to Gala this Friday.

"The boys will be a lot more confident going into the game,” Cranston said. “I just hope we don’t get complacent and take things for granted after that first victory.”