Jed-Forest pay penalty for not taking chances against Glasgow Hawks

Jed-Forest's Garry Young, supported by Clark Skeldon, trying to find a way through Glasgow Hawks' defence (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

That 21-18 defeat at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park leaves them second bottom of the table with one point from two games ahead of a trip to basement side Aberdeen Grammar this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

The hosts’ assistant coach, Scott Tomlinson, was disappointed by that loss but hopeful of an upturn in his team’s fortunes in the near future.

“It’s disappointing, “ he told Borders Rugby TV.

Jed-Forest's Garry Young in action against Glasgow Hawks (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

“I think we played very well in the first half. We bossed the game within the pack, to the forwards and with the scrum ball and the lineout ball.

“There were just a couple of missed opportunities in that first half. We should have put the game to bed.

“Fair play to Hawks, at the start of the second half they came out fighting. I don’t think we lost any impetus. It was just the fact that the Hawks got on top of the game a wee bit and got their noses in front.

“Still, we had two or three chances towards the end to put the game away and we weren’t clinical enough.

Jed-Forest's Lewis Young and Robbie Shirra-Gibb protesting over a decision to disallow a try in the dying seconds of the match for what was deemed to be a forward pass (Photo Bill McBurnie)

“No disrespect to our forwards, it was just our backs that couldn’t put that game to bed.”

Robbie Shirra-Gibb and Paulo Ferreira were the hosts’ try-scorers, with Gavin Munro adding one conversion and two penalties.