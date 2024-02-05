​Jed-Forest hoping to bow out of rugby’s Scottish Premiership on winning note, says club stalwart Robert Hogg

Robert Hogg on the attack during Kelso's 48-12 win at Jed-Forest's Riverside Park on Saturday in rugby's Scottish Premiership (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​The Jedburgh club’s season-long losing streak continued on Saturday as they went down 48-12 at home to Kelso, their 17th defeat on the bounce this campaign, but they’re determined not to go out without a single win to their names, says Hogg.

They’ve only got one last opportunity to notch up a top-flight win – at home to second-from-bottom Glasgow Hawks on Saturday, March 2, with kick-off at 3pm – and they’re intending to seize it, he told Borders Rugby TV after Saturday’s defeat.

Jed go into that season finale at the foot of the table, with five points from 17 fixtures, one place and 25 points worse off than their visitors, though the Glaswegians – winners of the reverse fixture by 57-19 in October – have a game in hand on them.

Jed will also be looking to give as good of an account of themselves as they can in their three remaining Border League fixtures as preparation for their demotion to Scottish National League Division 1 as they’ll be going up against at least two of their opponents in the regional competition, and possibly all three, there next term.

“It is what it is,” he said. “We’re down now, the pressure’s off us.

“We’re targeting wins in our Border League games. We’ve got Peebles to play and Gala and Melrose – these are all teams we’re going to be playing next year so we have to front up in those games.

“We’ve still got Glasgow Hawks to play down here too, so that’s another big target for us.

“If we can get a win against Hawks, at least we can finish the season on a little bit of a high.

“We’ll push on, we’ll get back into training and we’ll see what we can come up with for Hawks, Peebles, Gala and Melrose and see if we can get something positive out of those before the end of the XVs season.”

Jed are away to Melrose on Friday, March 15, with kick-off at 7.30pm, and at home to Peebles on Saturday, March 23, at 3pm, with their other outstanding Border League fixture, hosting Gala, yet to be scheduled.

They go into those games sitting bottom of the seven-team regional league without any points from three matches.