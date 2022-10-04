Jed-Forest hoping to bounce back from Accies defeat at home to Heriot’s this weekend

Jed-Forest winger Mason Cullen, seen here during the preceding Saturday's win against Musselburgh, got one of the Borderers' tries versus Edinburgh Accies at the weekend (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Getting a result against Accies, currently level with table-toppers Currie Chieftains on 21 points from five matches, always looked to be a tough ask for the Borderers and so it proved as they threw away a 14-7 lead early on to go down 31-14 at the capital’s Raeburn Place after being left a man short by reserve hooker John Story’s controversial sending-off a few minutes ahead of the final whistle.

The Jedburgh side’s try-scorers were Paulo Ferreira and Mason Cullen, with Lewis Walker converting both touchdowns.

Scoring Accies’ five tries in response were Cole Imre, Ruairi Campbell, Kerr Gossman, Jamie Sole and Vincent Hart, Ben Appleson converting three of them.

That result leaves Jed eighth in the table, on seven points, ahead of a visit from basement side Heriot’s Blues this coming Saturday, kick-off being at 3pm.

Jed scrum-half Aidan Bambrick conceded that he and his team-mates had been beaten by the better side but he’s hoping they can bounce back this weekend, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “At the start of the game, I think we were the better team by far, but fair play to Accies, they played us off the park at the end.

“Accies are a really good team and it’s really hard to come here and get a result.