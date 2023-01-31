Jed-Forest hit by 11th loss of season in East Lothian

Robbie Shirra-Gibb, left, scored twice for Jed-Forest versus Musselburgh (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

That comes at home to third-placed Edinburgh Academical at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park on Saturday, February 18, with kick-off at 3pm, and head coach Andrew Brown is urging his side – currently seventh in the table, with 35 points from 17 games – to make the most of that final opportunity to go into the sevens season and summer break with momentum on their side.

Jed fought back from being 20-0 down early in the second half at the weekend to get to within eight points of their hosts but ended up losing 30-22, a result lifting the East Lothian side off the foot of the table at the expense of Heriot’s Blues.

The Borderers’ tries were scored by Garry Young, Gary Munro and Robbie Shirra-Gibb at the double, with Finlay Scott adding one conversion.

Robert Stott and Neil McNairn touched down twice each for Musselburgh, with Danny Owenson and Tom Foley adding further unconverted tries.

Lamenting that loss, Jed head coach Andrew Brown told Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “It’s a little disappointing to have fallen away from form, but we go into next week and the weeks after with an aim to finish strongly and play some good rugby.

“Today wasn’t a fair reflection of what we’re about and certainly didn’t represent the progress that we’ve made.”