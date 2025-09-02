Jed-Forest, Gala and Peebles all get off to losing starts as national league rugby returns

The former were beaten 40-21 by Marr at home at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park and the latter lost 43-7 away to Edinburgh Academical.

Veteran hooker Paulo Ferreira marked his 150th appearance for Jed by scoring a try and outside-centre Gregor Young and replacement Matthew Beaton touched down too, all three of those scores being converted by openside flanker Finn Scott.

Touching down for their visitors from Troon were Ross Brocket, Cameron Young, Jamie Braddock, Jack Broadfoot, Euan Morrison and Ciarin Wood, with Calum Inglis adding five conversions.

Jed captain and No 8 Garry Young told Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “We knew what we were going up against in Marr. We’ve played them a lot over the years and we know what they bring.

“They’re an intense and physical side and that’s exactly what they brought to us.

“In the first half, there wasn’t much in it. I thought we fronted up really well. In the second half, Marr got off to a flying start and we came back out after half-time maybe not awake and let them build up a bit of momentum and they kept the scoreboard ticking over.

“There’s lots to work on but loads of positives to take as well.”

Gala captain and blindside flanker Craig Keddie was also disappointed not to have got off to a winning start at the capital’s Raeburn Place, saying: “The boys stuck in in the first half. I was really pleased with our efforts, the way we fronted up across the pitch, and I’d like to think we gave Accies a wee bit of a surprise with how we coped and put them under pressure at times.

“We went in at half-time actually feeling pretty good about ourselves and there were reasons to be optimistic, but we came out for the second half and we got our kick-chase wrong and they counter-attacked and scored and that gave them a bit of momentum and for the rest of the half it was pretty one-sided. They managed the game well, played on top of us a bit and we didn’t really get into their half.

“It’s disappointing but we were up against a pretty strong team there, no doubt about it.”

Right-winger Ben Gill scored Gala’s only try at the weekend, with fly-half Rory Wilson converting.

A winning beginning also eluded former National 1 rivals Peebles a division down as they were beaten 27-14 at home at the Gytes by Glasgow High Kelvinside.

Outside-centre James Dow and full-back Scott Stoddart touched down for head coach Graeme Paterson’s hosts, with fly-half and captain Jack Harrison adding two conversions.

This coming Saturday’s fixture card sees head coach Michael Harshaw’s Jed away to Biggar and opposite number Ewen Robbie’s Gala at home to Stirling County at Netherdale, both 3pm kick-offs.

Jed lost the corresponding fixture last August by 32-28 but beat their South Lanarkshire neighbours 13-10 at home two months later.

Gala lost to Stirling home and away last term, by 38-36 in October and 43-10 in February respectively.

Next up for the Pees is a trip north to Howe of Fife this Saturday and that’s a 3pm kick-off as well.

