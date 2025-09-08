Jed-Forest, Gala and Peebles all awaiting first wins of new national league rugby season

Saturday gone saw head coach Michael Harshaw’s Jed beaten 45-25 away to Biggar at Hartree Mill and opposite number Ewen Robbie’s Gala given a 92-7 hiding hosting Stirling County at Netherdale.

Those results, two rounds into the current campaign, leave Jed eighth in the table, with a single point to their name, and Gala bottom, without any.

Openside flanker Finn Scott scored two converted tries and two penalties for Jed in South Lanarkshire and fly-half Aaron Weatherhead also contributed a try.

Sean Anderson, Gary Adams, Rowan Stewart, Jordan Duncan, Cameron Gray and Andy Jardine scored tries for Biggar, with inside-centre Jardine adding five conversions and a penalty.

Gala’s sole try was scored by No 8 Craig Keddie, with right-winger Cameron Brydon converting.

County’s tries were touched down by Henry Armstrong with three, Adam Wood and Sean Kennedy at the double, Dan Casserly, Sean Gauld, Liam Carroll, Archie Rankin, Finlay Bartlett, Harvey Cameron Barr and Liam Quarm, with Euan Cunningham adding 11 conversions.

Next up for the region’s representatives in National 1 is a visit to Jedburgh’s Riverside Park from sixth-placed Boroughmuir and a trip to fifth-placed Musselburgh for the Maroons, both with kick-offs at 3pm.

A division down, Peebles are also still waiting to get off the mark two games into the new term after being edged out 43-39 away to Howe of Fife in Cupar at the weekend.

The Pees’ tries, accompanied by a penalty try, were scored by full-back Scott Stoddart at the double, hooker Matt Carryer, replacement Ru Smith and captain and outside-centre James Dow, with fly-half Cree Britee-Steer adding a penalty and two conversions.

Inver Petrie, Luke Connah, Eden Cruickshank, Cammy Walker, Finlay Foulkes and Kenni Gray got Howe’s tries, with Ross Maitland adding a penalty and five conversions.

That defeat leaves head coach Graeme Paterson’s side second from bottom of the table, on two points, ahead of third-placed Falkirk coming calling at the Gytes this Saturday, also with kick-off at 3pm.

Jed and Gala’s reserves were also in action at the weekend, beginning the new Border junior league season with a 50-14 win for the former at home to the latter.

Kelso Sharks hosted another derby at the same time, losing 27-14 to Selkirk A.

Three further fixtures follow this Friday – Melrose Storm away to Selkirk, with kick-off at 7.15pm, and, quarter of an hour later, Gala Reivers at home to Peebles Reds and Kelso away to Jed.

1 . Howe of Fife v Peebles Cal Ross in action for Peebles during their 43-39 loss away to Howe of Fife in Cupar on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie) Photo: Chris Reekie Photo Sales

2 . Gala v Stirling County Craig Keddie making a catch for Gala during their 92-7 loss at home to Stirling County on Saturday (Photo: Tom Fell) Photo: Tom Fell Photo Sales

3 . Howe of Fife v Peebles James Dow in action for Peebles during their 43-39 loss away to Howe of Fife in Cupar on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie) Photo: Chris Reekie Photo Sales

4 . Biggar v Jed-Forest Paulo Ferreira making a tackle for Jed-Forest during their 45-25 loss away to Biggar on Saturday (Photo: Nigel Pacey) Photo: Nigel Pacey Photo Sales