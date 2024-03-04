Jed-Forest end last Scottish Premiership rugby season for at least a year without a single win
Their 46-14 loss at home to Glasgow Hawks at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park was their 18th in 18 fixtures this premiership season, leaving them bottom of the table, with five points, as they prepare for their first Scottish National League Division 1 campaign since 2019.
To add insult to injury for the Borders’ current four-strong contingent in the premiership, Saturday’s result saw the Glaswegians move up to eighth place in the table, with 39 points from 18 fixtures, at Selkirk’s epense.
The Souters now finish the season second from bottom, on 35 points.
Saturday’s defeat also extended Jed’s current losing streak to 22 matches, including a 34-7 Scottish cup first-round knockout at Hawick last February, their last win, by 41-13, having been at home to Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians a year ago in January.
They’ve got two chances to get back to winning ways before the month is out, however, in the form of a couple of Border League fixtures, with a third, yet to be scheduled, to follow.
They’re away to current National 1 side Melrose on Friday, March 15, with kick-off at 7.30pm and at home to Scottish National League Division 2 table-toppers Peebles on Saturday, March 23, at 3pm, with a vist from National 1’s Gala to be arranged.
Jed go into that run-in at the bottom of the seven-team regional competition’s table without any points from their three fixtures thus far, all premiership double-headers.
Looking ahead to those games, coach David Grieve told the Offside Line: “We’ve still got three Border League games to go, against Melrose, Gala and Peebles, and at least two of them will be in our league next year – we don’t know where Melrose will be – so that will help show us where we are and where we need to strengthen.”
Jed’s tries at the weekend were touched down by Lewis Elder and Lewis Young, with Dom Buckley converting both.
On the scoresheet for Hawks with tries were Torquil Macleod and James Couper at the double, James Imrie, Paul Cairncross and Ben Morriss, with David McCartney kicking four conversions and a penalty.