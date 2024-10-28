​Jed-Forest are Borders’ only winners in rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 1 as fine margins decide results

​Jed-Forest ended up edging out Glasgow Academicals by two points at home at Riverside Park despite giving them a 26-0 head-start and being 33-5 down at half-time, but Gala lost out by the same amount hosting Stirling County at Netherdale and Peebles ended up a single point short of Dundee on the road.

Picking up two bonus points sees the Galashiels outfit retain their status as the Borders’ top dogs in the division nine fixtures into the season, staying fourth but now on 26 points.

Jed and Peebles swap places, the former moving up one to sixth, now on 23 points, and the latter falling one to seventh, on 20.

Next up, following a weekend off, are visits from fifth-placed Biggar and second-placed Stirling respectively for Jed and the Pees and a trip up to Inverness for Gala to take on third-from-bottom Highland, all 3pm kick-offs.

Head coach Ewen Robbie’s Gala will be looking to do the double against Highland, having got the better of them by 31-19 at home on the opening day of the season at the end of August, but the other two reverse fixtures were defeats on the same day by 32-28 for Jed in South Lanarkshire and 51-6 for Graeme Paterson’s Peebles at Bridgehaugh Park.

Touching down for head coach Stuart Johnson’s hosts in Jedburgh on Saturday were No 8 Garry Young at the double, lock and captain Clark Skeldon, outside-centre Rory Marshall, hooker Finn Scott and full-back Lewis Young, with Scott adding five conversions.

Gala’s tries were scored by blindside flanker Sam Smith, openside flanker Tim McKavanagh, No 8 Craig Keddie, outside-centre John Turnbull, full-back Cameron Brydon and replacement Gavin Fisher, with fly-half Russell Kerr contributing three conversions.

Hooker Matt Carryer scored two of Peebles’ tries in Dundee, with substitute William Napier getting their other. All three were converted, two by full-back Rory McHaffie and one by replacement Rob Harrison.

Johnson was delighted by his team’s comeback, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “What a result.

“It’s a tale of two halves really. To be 33-5 down at half-time and come back and win, hats off to the boys. They showed real character, grit and determination to come out for that second half and put in that performance.

“That’s probably the best 40-minute performance we’ve put in so far and we need to kick on from that now.

“I couldn’t be happier or prouder of the boys.”

Gala replacement Harris Rutherford was disappointed to see his side let victory slip from their grasp after going from 24-0 down to 31-24 in front, saying: “It was quite a tough one to take because that game was there to be had.

“Maybe in the build-up to the game we felt like we were the second-best team but in the last ten minutes of the first half, we showed a bit of spark and that brought back a bit of belief among the boys and we played some decent rugby, though we just came up a bit short.”

Pees head coach Paterson was also put out to his side losing out after going in front, by 14-3 and later 21-15, adding: “It was a very disappointing result at Dundee.

“We were just really passive in some of our defensive sets in that second half and just gave them opportunities to get back into the game after we had wrestled and wrestled and got ourselves ahead at 21-15 and looked as though that was us and we were going to see it out.

“It was a really frustrating and disappointing performance and one we’ll really have to take a look at to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

