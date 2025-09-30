Jed-Forest and Gala both still waiting for second wins of new rugby season

​Jed lost out by 50-26 at home to fourth-placed Glasgow Academicals and Gala were given a 59-14 thumping on the road in South Ayrshire at league leaders Marr.

Those defeats – the fourth of the current campaign for both, five fixtures in – leave Jed eighth in the table and Gala second from bottom, both on six points.

They’ve both got this coming Saturday off and will be back in action on Saturday, October 11 – Jed away to third-placed Edinburgh Academical and the Maroons at home to fifth-placed Biggar at Netherdale, with kick-offs at 3pm.

Heach coach Michael Harshaw’s hosts’ tries at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park at the weekend were scored by lock Jamie Hynd at the double, inside-centre Aaron Weatherhead and full-back Lewis Young, with openside flanker Finn Scott adding three conversions.

Play was stopped for over an hour due to replacement Jed hooker James Pese sustaining a severe concussion requiring attention at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but he was released the day after.

Home No 8 and captain Garry Young was disappointed to see the visitors make amends for a 40-38 loss in last season’s corresponding fixture 11 months ago, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “We know what Glasgow Accies are like.

“Last year they came down here and they really put us to the sword in the first half and we knew they were coming off the back of a run of some pretty good results.

“We stuck in really early and got maybe some sort of smash-and-grab tries and the focus for us once we’d got into the lead was to take it to half-time, but credit to Accies, they pounded us pretty hard out wide and they got a bit of joy out there.”

Young was glad to have salvaged a try bonus point from a defeat by a margin of 24 points, however, saying: “Every game we go into, we need to come away with something. That showed last year with the bonus points we picked up keeping us up, so every week our focus is just to collect as many points as we can.

“Obviously we’re looking for the win and that bonus-point win as well but we’ve got a point, so that’s always a positive to take out of the game. Come the end of the season, those points will be crucial.”

Gala’s try-scorers in Troon were lock Craig Keddie and tighthead prop Kyle Scott, with right-winger Cameron Brydon adding two conversions.

Gala hooker Connor McKay was disappointed his side weren’t able to halt their Troon hosts’ 100% start to the season, taking them three points clear in pole position on 25 points from five fixtures, adding: “It was tough day at the office and the weather was definitely unforgiving – cold, wet, windy – but the boys stuck in right to the end and still gave 100%.

“Heads didn’t go down at any point either. It was positive all round.”

A division down, it was a weekend off for Peebles ahead of a return to action at home to Berwick this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Four fixtures into their season, the two teams go into that near-derby in possession of Arnold Clark National League Division 2’s bottom two places.

The Northumbrians are at the foot of the table without any points and the Pees are only one place and seven points better off.

1 . Jed-Forest v Glasgow Academicals Aaron Weatherhead on the ball for Jed-Forest during their 50-26 loss to Glasgow Academicals at home on Saturday (Photo: John Frater) Photo: John Frater Photo Sales

2 . Jed-Forest v Glasgow Academicals Gregor Young on defensive duty for Jed-Forest during their 50-26 loss to Glasgow Academicals at home on Saturday (Photo: John Frater) Photo: John Frater Photo Sales

3 . Jed-Forest v Glasgow Academicals James Pese being attended to by a club medic during Jed-Forest’s 50-26 loss to Glasgow Academicals at home on Saturday (Photo: John Frater) Photo: John Frater Photo Sales

4 . Jed-Forest v Glasgow Academicals Robbie Douglas on the attack for Jed-Forest during their 50-26 loss to Glasgow Academicals at home on Saturday (Photo: John Frater) Photo: John Frater Photo Sales