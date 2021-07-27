It’s Melrose v Jed-Forest as GB face New Zealand in Tokyo 2020 rugby sevens semi-finals

Team GB rugby sevens player Ross McCann at a kitting-out session in June (Photo by Karl Bridgeman/Getty Images for British Olympic Association)

McCann, 23, was one of two Scots in the British side that came back from being 21-0 down in their quarter-final match against the USA, the other being Max McFarland.

Team GB started off today with a 33-7 loss to 2016 champions Fiji, but that dead-rubber defeat didn’t matter as they’d already secured their place in the quarter-finals with wins over Canada and Japan.

They beat Canada 24-0 and hosts Japan 34-0 victory against Japan.

Ross McCann scoring a try in the men's pool B rugby sevens match between Great Britain and Canada during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games yesterday (Photo by Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images)

The Britons looked to be on their way out, though, after conceding 21 points to the USA, but they bounced back to win 26-21.

A try just before the interval by Ollie Lindsay Hague gave them a glimmer of hope, and further tries by Ben Harris, Alex Davis and Dan Norton in the second half put them in front to secure progress.

McFarland and McCann were brought on after starting on the bench alongside fellow Scots Robbie Fergusson and Alec Coombes.

Next up for the GB men’s sevens side is a semi-final clash against a New Zealand team coached by Clark Laidlaw, son of Jedburgh rugby legend Roy Laidlaw, in the early hours of tomorrow, July 28.

New Zealand sevens head coach Clark Laidlaw (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)