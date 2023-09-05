​It’s good to be back in rugby’s Scottish Premiership, says Kelso captain Frankie Robson

Kelso captain Frankie Robson (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

“It feels good to be back. It feels right,” he said.

“We’ve put a lot of hard work in but we’re not taking anything for granted.

“We have a good team spirit. We have quite a lot of local lads mixed in with a couple of players from elsewhere.”

Promoted from National League Division 1 as champions earlier this year, the Poynder Park club’s first match back in the top flight was a 31-31 draw at Musselburgh on Saturday, earning them three points.

Their tries in East Lothian were scored by Andy Tait at the double, Cammy Thompson, Robbie Tweedie and Euan Knox, with Dwain Patterson adding three conversions.

Their hosts’ try-scorers were Ollie Craig, Rory Watt, Sandy Watt twice and Craig Owenson, with Danny Owenson converting three of them.

Robson added: “The boys are looking in really good physical condition.

“We’ve had a lot of young lads come through from Kelso Harlequins so it’s a case of getting them up to speed but they really add to the training.

“Having 40-odd boys at training every night makes a big difference.”

Next up for Kelso is a visit from Edinburgh’s Heriot’s Blues, 29-26 winners at home to Marr at the weekend, this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.