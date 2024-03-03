The Cycling Souters and their support team at Selkirk Town Hall this morning (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Cheered on by family and friends, the riders, calling themselves the Cycling Souters, were joined by a handful of fellow cyclists, some accompanying them as far as Denholm, with others going on to Carter Bar.

Once across the border, the cyclists, backed up by four support vehicles, headed to Newcastle to catch the overnight ferry to Amsterdam.

From there, they will travel though Holland, Belgium and France, arriving in Rome’s Piazza Navona this Friday to help former national rugby team captain Rob Wainwright hand over the match-ball for the day after’s Six Nations game betweeen Scotland and Italy.

“It was great that so many people came along this morning to see us off,” said the Souters’ team captain, fellow former Scottish international Gordon Hunter. “It’s given the group a huge lift.

“Ever since announcing we were going to take part in the challenge, we’ve had fantastic support, and the best news of all is that the money we’ve raised so far has just broken through the £30,000 barrier.

“This is a fantastic amount, and we’re truly grateful to all the individuals, organisations and local businesses who have made it possible.”

Led by Wainwright, 58, no fewer than 240 cyclists in 19 different teams are heading to Rome for Saturday’s game at the Stadio Olimpico, Scotland’s second last fixture of the championship..

The aim of the ride is to raise £1m for late Melrose and Scotland lock Doddie Weir’s motor neurone disease research charity, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The Souters’ fundraising target was £30,000 and they’re now more than £1,000 past that.

Borderers can follow the Cycling Souters’ journey to Rome via their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/groups/1163536504368700

Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/team/cyclingsouters

