Rio Bhatia on the ball for Peebles Colts at Earlston's semi-junior sevens

In pictures: Hawick U18s still topping semi-junior Kings of 7s table despite pool-stage knockout at Earlston

Hawick Youth are still leading the way in the Borders’ semi-junior rugby league’s Kings of the 7s despite failing to progress beyond the pool stage at Earlston’s tournament on Saturday.

By Darin Hutson
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 4:55 pm
Peebles Colts were the only Borderers to make the semi-finals, going out at that point with five points along with Morpeth Colts.

Fellow Northumbrians Tynedale Colts were winners overall, beating Edinburgh Vikings in the event’s final.

Hawick are currently in pole position with 28 points after four rounds, 10 ahead of second-placed Gala Wanderers.

Peebles are in third place with 15 points, Kelso Harlequins fourth with 14 and last weekend’s hosts, Melrose Wasps, joint fifth with Selkirk Youth Club on 13.

1. Melrose U18 7s at Earlston

Jed Thistle playing against Melrose Wasps at Saturday's semi-junior sevens at Earlston

Photo: Bill McBurnie

2. Melrose U18 7s at Earlston

Jed Thistle's Max Johnston on the charge against Melrose Wasps at Saturday's under-18 sevens at Earlston

Photo: Bill McBurnie

3. Melrose U18 7s at Earlston

Ashton Asante on the ball for Kelso Harlequins at Melrose Wasps' sevens in Earlston on Saturday

Photo: Bill McBurnie

4. Melrose U18 7s at Earlston

Josh Coulter on the break for Kelso Harlequins at Earlston's semi-junior sevens on Saturday

Photo: Bill McBurnie

