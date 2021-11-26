Hawick's 1996 Tennent's Scottish Cup-winning rugby players Hawick players, back from left, Cammy Murray, Kevin Reid, Keith Scott, Tony Stanger, Brian McDonnell, Grant Harris, Scott Welsh and mascot Stephen Hill with, front, Ian Elliot, John Graham, Brian Renwick, Alistair Imray, Colin Turnbull and Jim Hay (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

In pictures: Hawick rugby players celebrate 25th anniversary of cup win

Hawick’s 1996 Tennent’s Scottish Cup-winning rugby squad have been reunited to mark the 25th anniversary of that shock victory against Edinburgh’s Watsonians.

By Darin Hutson
Friday, 26th November 2021, 1:30 pm

A 22,000-plus crowd was there at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on May 11 that year to see the Greens, coached by Billy Murray and Jim Renwick and skippered by Brian Renwick, come from being 15-0 down to beat the capital side 17-15 and bring the inaugural cup back to the Borders.

Hawick’s try-scorers were second-rower Alistair Imray, full-back Colin Turnbull and stand-off Scott Welsh, with Welsh adding a conversion.

Their opponents’ tries were scored by Scott Hastings, Jamie Weston and Duncan Hodge.

An open-top bus tour of the town was held the day after to celebrate the club’s achievement.

1. Hawick's 1996 Tennent's Scottish Cup winners

Gerry Boles, Richard and Marion Romeril and Gus Neilson at the cup-winners' reunion

Photo: Bill McBurnie

2. Hawick's 1996 Tennent's Scottish Cup winners

1996 team members Kevin Reid, Colin Turnbull, Cammy Murray, Ian Elliott, Grant Harris and Keith Scott

Photo: Bill McBurnie

3. Hawick's 1996 Tennent's Scottish Cup winners reunited

John Graham, cup final mascot Stephen Hill and Alistair Imray at last Friday's reunion

Photo: Bill McBurnie

4. Hawick's 1996 Tennent's Scottish Cup winners reunited

Club vice-president Ian Landles, match referee Jim Fleming and club president Neil Hamilton

Photo: Bill McBurnie

