In pictures: Hawick rugby players celebrate 25th anniversary of cup win

A 22,000-plus crowd was there at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on May 11 that year to see the Greens, coached by Billy Murray and Jim Renwick and skippered by Brian Renwick, come from being 15-0 down to beat the capital side 17-15 and bring the inaugural cup back to the Borders.
Hawick’s try-scorers were second-rower Alistair Imray, full-back Colin Turnbull and stand-off Scott Welsh, with Welsh adding a conversion.
Their opponents’ tries were scored by Scott Hastings, Jamie Weston and Duncan Hodge.
An open-top bus tour of the town was held the day after to celebrate the club’s achievement.
Hawick's 1996 Tennent's Scottish Cup winners
Gerry Boles, Richard and Marion Romeril and Gus Neilson at the cup-winners' reunion
Hawick's 1996 Tennent's Scottish Cup winners
1996 team members Kevin Reid, Colin Turnbull, Cammy Murray, Ian Elliott, Grant Harris and Keith Scott
Hawick's 1996 Tennent's Scottish Cup winners reunited
John Graham, cup final mascot Stephen Hill and Alistair Imray at last Friday's reunion
Hawick's 1996 Tennent's Scottish Cup winners reunited
Club vice-president Ian Landles, match referee Jim Fleming and club president Neil Hamilton
