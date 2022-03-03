In pictures: Hawick primary schools taste feast of rugby

Friday proved a perfect afternoon for rounds one and two of this year’s Keown Trophy and Chrysties Quaich, featuring over 150 Hawick primary pupils. Participating schools included Wilton, Drumlanrig, St Cuthbert's, Burnfoot, Denholm, Stirches and Trinity.
Gracie Miller makes a break for Stirches Primary (all pictures by Bill McBurnie)
Alfie White in possession for Drumlanrig during a busy exchange
Jay McLeod of Trinity Primary School prepares to make a catch
Lennon Hope for Trinity Primary School is pursued by a determined tackler
