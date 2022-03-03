Harris Nichol of Drumlanrig Primary School charges ahead

In pictures: Hawick primary schools taste feast of rugby

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 11:54 am

Friday proved a perfect afternoon for rounds one and two of this year’s Keown Trophy and Chrysties Quaich, featuring over 150 Hawick primary pupils. Participating schools included Wilton, Drumlanrig, St Cuthbert's, Burnfoot, Denholm, Stirches and Trinity.

1. Primary school rugby (17).jpg

Gracie Miller makes a break for Stirches Primary (all pictures by Bill McBurnie)

Photo: Bill McBurnie

2. Primary school rugby (12).jpg

Alfie White in possession for Drumlanrig during a busy exchange

Photo: Bill McBurnie

3. Primary school rugby (1).jpg

Jay McLeod of Trinity Primary School prepares to make a catch

Photo: Bill McBurnie

4. Primary school rugby (15).jpg

Lennon Hope for Trinity Primary School is pursued by a determined tackler

Photo: Bill McBurnie

