Denholm's John Jeffrey in action at Hawick's latest primary school rugby festival

In pictures: Hawick primary school rugby festival returns for round two

Primary school rugby festivals in Hawick appear to be like the proverbial buses that, following a long wait – in this case, two years – come along at the double.

By Darin Hutson
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 11:16 am
Updated Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 12:05 pm

Another too k place last Friday, just two weeks after its predecessor, at the town’s Volunteer Park, again overseen by Hawick rugby development officer Graham Hogg.

Youngsters from all five primary schools in Hawick, plus Denholm Primary, took part.

Last week’s festival was sponsored by Hawick Harlequins.

1. Hawick schools rugby festival

Mason Owens on the ball for Wilton Primary at Hawick's Volunteer Park

Photo: Bill McBurnie

2. Hawick schools rugby festival

Trinity Primary's Eoghan Vevers in action at Hawick's latest youth rugby festival, its second in the space of two weeks

Photo: Bill McBurnie

3. Hawick schools rugby tournament

Denholm's Oliver McCraw running with the ball at Hawick's Volunteer Park

Photo: Bill McBurnie

4. Hawick schools rugby tournament

Ivan Watson, playing for Drumlanrig St Cuthbert's Primary, putting in a tackle at last Friday's festival

Photo: Bill McBurnie

