In pictures: Hawick primary school rugby festival returns for round two

Another too k place last Friday, just two weeks after its predecessor, at the town’s Volunteer Park, again overseen by Hawick rugby development officer Graham Hogg.
Youngsters from all five primary schools in Hawick, plus Denholm Primary, took part.
Last week’s festival was sponsored by Hawick Harlequins.
Mason Owens on the ball for Wilton Primary at Hawick's Volunteer Park
Photo: Bill McBurnie
Trinity Primary's Eoghan Vevers in action at Hawick's latest youth rugby festival, its second in the space of two weeks
Photo: Bill McBurnie
Denholm's Oliver McCraw running with the ball at Hawick's Volunteer Park
Photo: Bill McBurnie
Ivan Watson, playing for Drumlanrig St Cuthbert's Primary, putting in a tackle at last Friday's festival
Photo: Bill McBurnie