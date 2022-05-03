In pictures: Hawick crowned as semi-junior rugby's 2022 kings of the sevens

Kelso Harlequins and Edinburgh Vikings also made it to the semi-finals at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park, the former losing 38-5 to Hawick and the latter 22-10 to Gala.
The other teams taking part were Melrose Wasps, Hawick Youth B, Duns Colts, Peebles Colts, Selkirk Youth Club, Morpeth Colts and Tynedale Colts.
Saturday’s success took Hawick’s points tally to 43, 11 more than runners-up Gala.
Selkirk were third with 23, Kelso fourth with 22, Peebles fifth with 21, Jed sixth with 17 and Melrose eighth with 13.
