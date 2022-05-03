Hawick Youth skipper Marcus Brogan on the ball against Melrose Wasps at Jed Thistle's sevens on Saturday

In pictures: Hawick crowned as semi-junior rugby's 2022 kings of the sevens

Hawick Youth have been crowned as Borders semi-junior rugby’s kings of the sevens for 2022 after beating Gala Wanderers 20-5 in the final at Jed Thistle’s tournament on Saturday.

By Darin Hutson
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 6:42 pm
Updated Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 6:58 pm

Kelso Harlequins and Edinburgh Vikings also made it to the semi-finals at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park, the former losing 38-5 to Hawick and the latter 22-10 to Gala.

The other teams taking part were Melrose Wasps, Hawick Youth B, Duns Colts, Peebles Colts, Selkirk Youth Club, Morpeth Colts and Tynedale Colts.

Saturday’s success took Hawick’s points tally to 43, 11 more than runners-up Gala.

Selkirk were third with 23, Kelso fourth with 22, Peebles fifth with 21, Jed sixth with 17 and Melrose eighth with 13.

1. Jed Thistle 7s

Hawick Youth's Finlay Douglas, supported by Sean McMichan, at Jed Thistle's sevens at the weekend

Photo: Bill McBurnie

2. Jed Thistle 7s

Jed Thistle's Mark Glen being brought down by Edinburgh Vikings at Jedburgh's Riverside Park

Photo: Bill McBurnie

3. Jed Thistle 7s

Jed Thistle's Callum Wyness scoring against Edinburgh Vikings at Jedburgh's Riverside Park on Saturday

Photo: Bill McBurnie

4. Jed Thistle 7s

Gala Wanderers' Kerr Johnston on the ball against Peebles Colts at Jed Thistle's sevens

Photo: Bill McBurnie

