Peebles bikers Rod, Thomas and Brenda Mitchell with Jodi Gordon stopping off at Jedburgh during Doddie'5 Ride 2021 (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

In pictures: Doddie’5 Ride on the road again after year off due to coronavirus

Covid-19 put a spoke in the wheels of the cycle challenge held annually in aid of Borders rugby legend Doddie Weir’s motor neurone disease research charity last year, but it was back this summer, offering routes from Melrose of 22, 60 or 93 miles.

By Darin Hutson
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 6:06 pm
Updated Thursday, 12th August 2021, 6:16 pm

The standard 60-mile route took riders via Earlston, Kelso, Jedburgh and Hawick back to Melrose Rugby Club.

The longer version branched off at Kelso on a 33-mile loop via Coldstream.

The shorter version follows the same route via Earlston to Smailholm then headed back to its starting point.

Melrose lads led by Richard Ferguson stopping off at Jedburgh during Doddie'5 Ride 2021 (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Kelso's Craig Logan, Dale Cockburn, Derrick Sloan and Ally Johnston stopping off at Jedburgh during Doddie'5 Ride 2021 (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Marion Murdoch, Jodie Hutton and Sarah Murdoch taking part in Doddie'5 Ride 2021 (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Some of the cyclists stopping off at Jedburgh during Doddie'5 Ride 2021 (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Photo: Bill McBurnie

