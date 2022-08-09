In pictures: Capital gain at Peebles as Jed-Forest’s Kings of 7s title defence falters

The Jedburgh team were beaten 27-5 by eventual finalists Gala and 17-14 by Kelso in their group, leaving them without any points ahead of the new campaign’s second round at Hawick this coming weekend.

Gala beat Kelso 14-12 to top their group, then Selkirk 29-24 after extra time in the semi-finals to set up a showdown with Edinburgh’s Watsonians.

The Galashiels side lost out 17-7 to the capital outfit in the final, however.

That result leaves four-times winners Watsonians top of the standings with ten points, Gala second with seven, Melrose and Selkirk joint third with five and Kelso, Peebles and Edinburgh Accies trailing them with three.

Hawick also went out at the pool stage at the Gytes, losing 26-17 to Accies and 21-19 to Melrose.

Melrose, having beaten Accies 22-5 in their pool, progressed to the semis but were beaten 22-14 by Watsonians.

Hosts Peebles enjoyed mixed fortunes in their group, seeing off Biggar 26-5 but losing 26-0 to Selkirk, the Souters also getting the better of Biggar 38-0.

Round two of the current Kings of the 7s campaign takes place at Hawick’s Mansfield Park on Saturday and it will be contested by four pools of three teams.

Selkirk, Peebles and Accies make up one; the hosts, Gala and Kelso another; Jed-Forest, Berwick and Watsonians the third; and Melrose, Hawick Force and Musselburgh the fourth.

The sevens tournament, the centrepiece of a three-day festival starting on Friday night, kicks off at 2pm.

Admission is £15 for adults, £10 for concessions £10 and free for under-18s.

Round three follows in Galashiels on Saturday, August 20, and the competition then goes on hold until next spring.

